Songkhla: In order to promote Indonesian food, beverage and spice products, the Indonesian Consulate in Songkhla held a Business Matching event in Yala Province, March 31 – April 1, 2022.
The event was attended by 8 potential buyers and potential distributors in the region.
The event was also held online by presenting staff from the Trade Attaché of the Indonesian Embassy in Bangkok, PT Caldera Coffee which produces various coffee products, PT Ampera Wirajaya which produces tea products, ABC Instant Noodle distributor, and PT Agung Warna Bumi which has various spices.
Yala Province was chosen for the Business Matching event because it has great potential to promote a number of Indonesian food, beverage and spice products where there are about 2,000 Thai citizens who are alumni who have studied at a number of universities in Indonesia.
In addition, in Yala there are about 400 Islamic religious private schools that are members of the association with a number of students around 80,000 people.
They are very interested in Indonesian food and beverage products.
"From the results of the meeting, it was noted that the Yala Province business people's interest was quite high in Indonesian products which became the focus of their attention to be followed up b to b. In addition, there is a suggestion from local distributors that they can become sub-distributors for ABC instant noodle products in Yala Province," Indonesian Consulate in Songkhla said in a press release on Monday.
"In addition, there is also a plan to order Indonesian tea products by a businessman (Donlaya Wyotai) from The Best Home Compact Company. Next, one of the businessmen, namely Mr. Adenan is very interested in Indonesian ginger products and directly contacted manufacturers in Indonesia," it added.
Then on April 1, 2022, the KRI Songkhla team held a courtesy visit to the Deputy Governor of Yala, Kongsakul Jantrach where in the meeting the Deputy Governor said that at this time the Yala Province was preparing for the Malay Day activity which was planned to be held in August 2022.
With the implementation of Malay Day, we propose holding a meeting between Kandinda Batam and the Yala Province Business Association to build a business partnership between the two parties.
This was greeted enthusiastically by the Deputy Governor of Yala Province and will immediately follow up on internal preparations.