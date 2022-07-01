Jakarta: The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced today that Indonesia's consumer price index (CPI) recorded an inflation of 0.61% month-to-month in June 2022.
based on data gathered by BPS, Indonesia's calendar-year inflation reached 3.19 percent last month, while the country's year-on-year inflation reached 4.35 percent in the same period.
Head of BPS Margo Yuwono said the increase in the country's annual inflation last month was the highest in the last five years.
According to him, Indonesia's annual inflation reached 4.37 percent in June 2017.
"Year-on year-inflation of 4.35 percent was the highest since June 2017, where at that time in June 2017 our inflation was 4.37 percent," he said in a video conference on Friday, July 1, 2022.
Some countries have imposed restrictive policies that have increaded global energy and food prices.