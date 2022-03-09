Jakarta: The latest Consumer Survey conducted by Bank Indonesia in February 2022 confirmed that consumer optimism remains in optimistic territory.
The Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) was recorded at 113.1 in Februray 2022, retreating from 119.6 in January 2022.
"Consumers were slightly less upbeat in February 2022," BI Communication Director Head Erwin Haryono in a press release on Wednesday.
The decrease was due to more subdued expectations of future economic conditions in terms of income, job availability and business activity, though remaining optimistic.
At the same time, consumer perception of current economic conditions was hampered by a surge of COVID-19 cases.
It was also hampered by tighter community activity restrictions (PPKM) in various regions of the Indonesian archipelago.