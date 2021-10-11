Govt Urged to Create Jobs as Covid-19 Cases Continue to Drop

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: The Indonesian government is expected to create more jobs for its people as the number of active covid-19 cases in the country continues to drop, according to NasDem Party."The government needs to boost employment opportunities and create new jobs," said Coordinating Chairman for Public Policy and Strategic Issues of the Central Executive Board (DPP) of NasDem Party, Suyoto, in a written statement, Monday, October 11, 2021.Based on data published by the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), the rate of youth unemployment reached 17.66 percent in February 2021.Compared to the same period last year, the rate increased by 3.36 percentage points from 14.3 percent.To create more jobs, Suyoto said, the government needs to implement a number of strategies, including issuing incentives and promoting investments."Attract more investments so we can produce more," he said.