Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
The latest survey indicated residential property sales still held back.
BI's Survey Reveals Moderate Residential Property Price Growth in Q3

English banking finance housing
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 12 November 2021 13:21
Jakarta: The latest Residential Property Price Survey conducted by Bank Indonesia revealed moderate residential property price growth in the third quarter of 2021.
 
It was confirmed by a 1.41% (yoy) increment in the Residential Property Price Index (RPPI), decelerating from 1.49% (yoy) in the previous period.  
 
In the fourth quarter of 2021, respondents predicted more subdued 1.19% (yoy) RPPI growth.

"The latest survey indicated residential property sales still held back as reflected in the -15.19% (yoy) residential property sales contraction in the primary housing market in the third quarter of 2021, dominated by small houses," said BI Communication Department Head Erwin Haryono in a press release on Friday.
 
Based on the sources of finance, the Residential Property Price Survey showed that most developers continued to rely on nonbank financing in the form of internal funds to develop residential property, dominating 65.87% of total capital in the third quarter of 2021.  
 
On the consumer side, housing loans disbursed by the banking industry remained the preferred source of financing for residential property purchases, accounting for 75.38% of the total.

 
(WAH)
Environment Ministry Expects Producers to Reduce Waste 30% by 2030

English
environment
Govt Urged to Expedite COVID-19 Vaccinations ahead of Year-End Holidays

English
vaccination
President Jokowi Tries Out Mandalika Circuit Track

English
president joko widodo
Taliban Hancurkan Patung Pahlawan, Diganti dengan Replika Al-Quran
Internasional

Menhub Minta Gojek hingga Damri Pakai Kendaraan Listrik
Ekonomi

Tarik Ulur Jadwal Pemilu 2024, Ini Catatan Bawaslu
Nasional

Hino Pamer Mobil Vaksin dan Bus R260
Otomotif

Ini Tampilan Apple Car Berbasis Paten
Teknologi

Faktor Lingkungan dan Masyarakat Mempengaruhi Lokasi Formula E Jakarta
Olahraga

Permendikbud PPKS, MUI: Frasa 'Tanpa Persetujuan Korban' Bertentangan dengan Syariat Islam
Pendidikan

Aktor Rony Dozer Meninggal Dunia
Hiburan

Terjual Rp713 Miliar, Intip Mewahnya Rumah Presiden AS Pertama George Washington
Properti

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

