Jakarta: The latest Residential Property Price Survey conducted by Bank Indonesia revealed moderate residential property price growth in the third quarter of 2021.
It was confirmed by a 1.41% (yoy) increment in the Residential Property Price Index (RPPI), decelerating from 1.49% (yoy) in the previous period.
In the fourth quarter of 2021, respondents predicted more subdued 1.19% (yoy) RPPI growth.
"The latest survey indicated residential property sales still held back as reflected in the -15.19% (yoy) residential property sales contraction in the primary housing market in the third quarter of 2021, dominated by small houses," said BI Communication Department Head Erwin Haryono in a press release on Friday.
Based on the sources of finance, the Residential Property Price Survey showed that most developers continued to rely on nonbank financing in the form of internal funds to develop residential property, dominating 65.87% of total capital in the third quarter of 2021.
On the consumer side, housing loans disbursed by the banking industry remained the preferred source of financing for residential property purchases, accounting for 75.38% of the total.