English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Timor Leste, ADB Sign Expansion Project for Presidente Nicolau Lobato Airport

English investment southeast asia trade
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 01 October 2021 13:05
Manila: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Government of Timor-Leste today signed a $135 million loan to help Timor-Leste expand the country’s gateway airport by extending the runway, constructing a new air traffic control tower, and reconfiguring relevant facilities on the airside. 
 
The project will improve airport safety to attract more airlines and passengers and increase cargo flows.
 
"The Presidente Nicolau Lobato International Airport Expansion Project will offer safe and efficient air transport, enhance the country’s connectivity and economic ties with neighboring Asia and Pacific countries, improve trade, investment and tourism, which will facilitate the diversification of the economy," said ADB Country Director for Timor-Leste Sunil Mitra in a press release on Monday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The project supports Timor-Leste’s Strategic Development Plan, 2011–2030, which prioritizes infrastructure development to bolster economic growth and reduce inequality. The government has also emphasized the importance of economic diversification to the country’s economic recovery from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. By improving air connectivity, the project will boost trade, tourism, and labor movement to spur private sector development and create jobs.
 
The airport in Dili is the main gateway to Timor-Leste, with 90% of passenger arrivals from overseas. The current runway does not meet the safety requirements of the International Civil Aviation Organization, forcing airlines to significantly limit the number of passengers and adopt additional safety measures to avoid penalties. The operation and maintenance of the airport is expected to be taken over by the private sector.
 
Before the pandemic in March 2020, Timor-Leste had regular direct flights to just three countries:  Australia, Indonesia, and Singapore. The project will help pave the way for increased international connectivity and support Timor-Leste’s efforts to join the World Trade Organization, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and other regional and global trade agreements.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia's Tempeh Enters Japanese Market

Indonesia's Tempeh Enters Japanese Market

English
food
Manufacturing Conditions across ASEAN Stabilise in September: IHS Markit

Manufacturing Conditions across ASEAN Stabilise in September: IHS Markit

English
manufacturing
280 Covid-19 Patients Receiving Treatment at Jakarta's Emergency Hospital

280 Covid-19 Patients Receiving Treatment at Jakarta's Emergency Hospital

English
covid-19 patients
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
BPS: Mobilitas Penduduk Kembali Meningkat di September 2021
Ekonomi

BPS: Mobilitas Penduduk Kembali Meningkat di September 2021

Usai Remuk Akibat Kerusuhan, Polisi Ekuador Pegang Kendali Penjara
Internasional

Usai Remuk Akibat Kerusuhan, Polisi Ekuador Pegang Kendali Penjara

Cerita Unik Suliadi Ketika Menjadi Sopir Jokowi Di Solo
Otomotif

Cerita Unik Suliadi Ketika Menjadi Sopir Jokowi Di Solo

Hari Kesaktian Pancasila, Nadiem: Momentum Refleksi untuk Indonesia Tangguh
Pendidikan

Hari Kesaktian Pancasila, Nadiem: Momentum Refleksi untuk Indonesia Tangguh

1.969 Bencana Melanda Indonesia Hingga September 2021
Nasional

1.969 Bencana Melanda Indonesia Hingga September 2021

Hasil Liga Europa: Leicester dan Napoli Terkapar
Olahraga

Hasil Liga Europa: Leicester dan Napoli Terkapar

Begini Cara Mantan Manajer Tilap Uang Denny Sumargo
Hiburan

Begini Cara Mantan Manajer Tilap Uang Denny Sumargo

5 Trik Dekorasi Rumah Kecil Terlihat Luas
Properti

5 Trik Dekorasi Rumah Kecil Terlihat Luas

Refarming Frekuensi 2,3GHz Rampung, Perkuat Jaringan di 9 Klaster Indonesia
Teknologi

Refarming Frekuensi 2,3GHz Rampung, Perkuat Jaringan di 9 Klaster Indonesia

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!