English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
BSI. Foto: Media Indonesia/Andri Widianto
BSI. Foto: Media Indonesia/Andri Widianto

Hit by Cyber Attack, BSI System Knockout!

Annisa ayu artanti • 12 May 2023 17:04
Jakarta: Bank Syariah Indonesia (BSI) banking services were attacked by ransomware. As a result, BSI services have experienced disruptions since Monday, 8 May 2023 until today.
 
The cyber attack disrupted all banking services, starting from the ATM network, transactions, at branch office tellers to BSI's mobile banking.
 
"There was a (cyber) attack, I'm not an expert, there were three points or whatever, so they were down for almost a day if I'm not mistaken," said Minister for State-Owned Enterprises (BUMN) Erick Thohir, quoted Thursday, 11 May 2023

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Summarizing various sources, ransomware is a type of malware virus that attacks devices with an encryption system. As a result, if the system is infected with the virus, the data cannot be read by the computer or laptop that is being used. This virus can be removed as long as there is an encryption code.
 
BSI, through the Main Director of BSI Hery Gunardi said, his party continues to carry out the normalization process with the main focus on keeping customer funds and data safe, and so far the service normalization process has been carried out properly.
 
"On behalf of Bank Syariah Indonesia, we apologize for the inconvenience to customers due to problems accessing BSI services on May 8, 2023," he said.

Chronology of BSI banking service errors

BSI services experienced problems on Monday, May 8 2023. All day long customers could not access BSI services.
 
On Tuesday, 9 May 2023, BSI successfully normalized services on the ATM network and branch offices.
 
On that day, he continued, customers were able to make transactions at the BSI branch network and ATMs spread throughout Indonesia.
 
Still on the same day, Tuesday evening, May 9 2023, gradually BSI Mobile services can also be accessed by customers with basic features.
 
Then on Wednesday, May 10 at 14.00 WIB, the company will monitor and process normalization of transactions which will result in temporary inaccessibility of BSI services, namely services at branches, access to BSI Mobile and ATMs throughout Indonesia.
 
Regarding the existence of cyber attacks, he continued, basically BSI will conduct an investigation of this matter.
 
"This needs further proof through audits and digital forensics. We continue to coordinate with various parties, both regulators and the government," said Hery. (Kevin Omar Schreiber)
 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BSI. Foto: MI/Andri Widianto.

Diklaim Pulih, Nasabah Bisa Akses Lagi Layanan BSI

BSI Error, Kemenag Jatim Minta Pelunasan Biaya Haji Diperpanjang

Dihantam Serangan Siber, Sistem BSI KO!

BACA JUGA
Ministry of Health Finds 20,783 Cases of Syphilis Throughout 2022

Ministry of Health Finds 20,783 Cases of Syphilis Throughout 2022

English
health
Agree with Surya Paloh, Hamdan Zoelva said Politics does not Mean Becoming Enemies

Agree with Surya Paloh, Hamdan Zoelva said Politics does not Mean Becoming Enemies

English
NasDem
Fear of Returning <i>Dwi Fungsi</i>, Revision of the TNI Law Must be Guarded

Fear of Returning Dwi Fungsi, Revision of the TNI Law Must be Guarded

English
tni
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Bocoran 3 Mobil Chery Tahun Ini, Ada Varian EV
Otomotif

Bocoran 3 Mobil Chery Tahun Ini, Ada Varian EV

Catat! Per 25 Mei, Belum Daftar <i>Nggak</i> Bisa Beli Solar Subsidi di Jakarta
Ekonomi

Catat! Per 25 Mei, Belum Daftar Nggak Bisa Beli Solar Subsidi di Jakarta

Indra Sjafri: Empat Tim Punya Peluang Lolos ke Final SEA Games
Olahraga

Indra Sjafri: Empat Tim Punya Peluang Lolos ke Final SEA Games

5 Alasan Nonton Drama Korea Black Knight Tayang Malam Ini
Hiburan

5 Alasan Nonton Drama Korea Black Knight Tayang Malam Ini

Dewas KPK Ungkap Penanganan Kebocoran Dokumen di ESDM
Nasional

Dewas KPK Ungkap Penanganan Kebocoran Dokumen di ESDM

Seluruh Pendaftar Rekrutmen Bersama BUMN 2023 Harus Gunakan Akun Baru
Pendidikan

Seluruh Pendaftar Rekrutmen Bersama BUMN 2023 Harus Gunakan Akun Baru

Google PaLM 2, Langkah Baru Demi AI yang Bermanfaat
Teknologi

Google PaLM 2, Langkah Baru Demi AI yang Bermanfaat

Kematian Tragis Bocah Palestina Akibat Serangan Udara Israel ke Gaza
Internasional

Kematian Tragis Bocah Palestina Akibat Serangan Udara Israel ke Gaza

5 Rekomendasi Rumah di Rembang, Murah Banget!
Properti

5 Rekomendasi Rumah di Rembang, Murah Banget!

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!