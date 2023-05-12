Hit by Cyber Attack, BSI System Knockout!

The cyber attack disrupted all banking services, starting from the ATM network, transactions, at branch office tellers to BSI's mobile banking.
"There was a (cyber) attack, I'm not an expert, there were three points or whatever, so they were down for almost a day if I'm not mistaken," said Minister for State-Owned Enterprises (BUMN) Erick Thohir, quoted Thursday, 11 May 2023
Summarizing various sources, ransomware is a type of malware virus that attacks devices with an encryption system. As a result, if the system is infected with the virus, the data cannot be read by the computer or laptop that is being used. This virus can be removed as long as there is an encryption code.
BSI, through the Main Director of BSI Hery Gunardi said, his party continues to carry out the normalization process with the main focus on keeping customer funds and data safe, and so far the service normalization process has been carried out properly.
"On behalf of Bank Syariah Indonesia, we apologize for the inconvenience to customers due to problems accessing BSI services on May 8, 2023," he said.
Chronology of BSI banking service errorsBSI services experienced problems on Monday, May 8 2023. All day long customers could not access BSI services.
On Tuesday, 9 May 2023, BSI successfully normalized services on the ATM network and branch offices.
On that day, he continued, customers were able to make transactions at the BSI branch network and ATMs spread throughout Indonesia.
Still on the same day, Tuesday evening, May 9 2023, gradually BSI Mobile services can also be accessed by customers with basic features.
Then on Wednesday, May 10 at 14.00 WIB, the company will monitor and process normalization of transactions which will result in temporary inaccessibility of BSI services, namely services at branches, access to BSI Mobile and ATMs throughout Indonesia.
Regarding the existence of cyber attacks, he continued, basically BSI will conduct an investigation of this matter.
"This needs further proof through audits and digital forensics. We continue to coordinate with various parties, both regulators and the government," said Hery. (Kevin Omar Schreiber)