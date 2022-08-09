English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Bali would be vulnerable to an economic crisis if the province only relies on the tourism sector. (Photo: medcom.id)
Bali would be vulnerable to an economic crisis if the province only relies on the tourism sector. (Photo: medcom.id)

Minister Highlights Need for Diversifying Bali's Economy

Antara • 09 August 2022 18:00
Jakarta: Minister of Co-operatives and Small and Medium Enterprises Teten Masduki has highlighted the need for Bali province to diversify its economy outside the tourism sector to boost resilience against any decline in tourism.
 
Bali would be vulnerable to an economic crisis if the province only relies on the tourism sector for income, he opined.
 
"In investment theory (terms), we must not put all our eggs in one basket because if the basket falls, then all the eggs would break," Masduki remarked while delivering a public lecture at Warmadewa University, Bali, which was followed online from here on Tuesday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


For a long time, Bali made a significant contribution to the national economy on the back of 20 million tourist visits, but the province's economic growth dropped sharply to minus 12 percent in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, he noted.
 
One of the main factors contributing to the extreme decline was COVID-19-related activities restrictions, which limited public activities and severely hampered the tourism sector, the minister said.
 
Therefore, Bali must now be developed as a global trade hub through the development of large-capacity production centers to help the province profit from the lucrative global digital market, Masduki added.
 
He said he has discussed the plan to develop Bali as Indonesia's trade hub for the global community with Bali Governor I Wayan Koster.
 
“If, (in the past,) Bali was visited by the world, now Bali must visit the world. We need to prepare this and detail the ‘Bali visit the world’ concept," he remarked.
 
He pointed out that Bali has various potentials to offer to the global community, such as Balinese art and handicrafts and the best spa resorts in the world.
 
"When I visited Luang Prabang in Laos, I stayed at a Balinese-style hotel. I then met the hotel CEO and asked, 'Why is this hotel similar to Bali?' The hotel owner answered, ‘We indeed want to emulate Bali, we even invite craftsmen from Bali (to work here),’" Masduki recalled.
 
The experience in Luang Prabang highlights Bali's potential to develop its identity as Indonesia's trade hub and diversify its economy outside the tourism sector, he said, adding that the province can provide architects and construction consultants and micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) products to the global community. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Seeks to Conduct Food Diversification to Anticipate Food Crisis

Indonesia Seeks to Conduct Food Diversification to Anticipate Food Crisis

English
agriculture
Nearly 57.6 Million Indonesians Have Received Booster Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine: Govt

Nearly 57.6 Million Indonesians Have Received Booster Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine: Govt

English
vaccine
Indonesia Adds 6,276 COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Adds 6,276 COVID-19 Cases

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Gagal Rekrut De Jong, MU Jalin Kesepakatan dengan Adrien Rabiot
Olahraga

Gagal Rekrut De Jong, MU Jalin Kesepakatan dengan Adrien Rabiot

Prediksi IHSG Agustus: Bakal Bergerak hingga 7.278
Ekonomi

Prediksi IHSG Agustus: Bakal Bergerak hingga 7.278

2.298 Kasus Covid-19 Terdeteksi di Jakarta Hari Ini
Nasional

2.298 Kasus Covid-19 Terdeteksi di Jakarta Hari Ini

Tiga Warga Palestina Tewas dalam Serangan Terbaru Israel di Tepi Barat
Internasional

Tiga Warga Palestina Tewas dalam Serangan Terbaru Israel di Tepi Barat

Rekor Baru! Lisa Blackpink Jadi Artis Perempuan Pertama Rajai <i>Hot Trending Billboard</i>
Hiburan

Rekor Baru! Lisa Blackpink Jadi Artis Perempuan Pertama Rajai Hot Trending Billboard

Sebentar Lagi Asesmen Nasional Digelar, Kenali 9 Aspek Survei Lingkungan Belajar ANBK
Pendidikan

Sebentar Lagi Asesmen Nasional Digelar, Kenali 9 Aspek Survei Lingkungan Belajar ANBK

Harganya Tembus Rp1,5 Miliar, Pajak Tesla Model 3 Kecil Banget
Otomotif

Harganya Tembus Rp1,5 Miliar, Pajak Tesla Model 3 Kecil Banget

Setahun Terakhir, Serangan Siber Terhadap Gaming Naik 2 Kali Lipat
Teknologi

Setahun Terakhir, Serangan Siber Terhadap Gaming Naik 2 Kali Lipat

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan
Properti

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!