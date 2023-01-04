Minister Highlights Vast Potential for Coffee Tourism to Be Developed in Indonesia

“Through coffee tours, tourists are not only able to enjoy Indonesian coffee but they will also be informed of everything about coffee. Starting from the visit to the coffee plantation, getting to know coffee types, how to process it, and to serving it while interacting directly with coffee farmers," the minister remarked.
Uno delivered the statement at the launch of "Kintamani Coffee Tour" at Anomali Coffee Sanur, Bali, as quoted from an official statement received here on Wednesday.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
On the occasion, the minister commended the initiative of Bali's tourism and creative economy actors and Friends of the National Tourism and Creative Economy (TEPANAS) to offer a coffee tour package (Coffee Tour) that provides tourists an interesting experience of enjoying coffee.
For the initial stage, coffee tour packages will be offered in Kintamani and later be adopted in several coffee-producing regions across the country, especially in five super priority tourism destinations.
The minister is positive that the initiative would draw more tourists, as it offers a sustainable, good-quality travel experience.
"With coffee tour packages, tourists, especially youth, will become more familiar with Indonesian coffee," he opined.
In developing coffee tourism, travel agents will work directly with local farmers, and the collaboration is expected to have a profound impact on farmers, so as to boost their productivity.
"I expect ASITA (Association of The Indonesian Tours and Travel Agencies) to take part in encouraging restaurants, cafes, and hotels to empower local farmers. Also, get coffee supplies from farmers, so that it will improve industry resilience," he concluded.