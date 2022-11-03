President MBZ expressed his keenness to continue to enhance relations between Indonesia and the UAE.
MBZ conveyed this during a bilateral meeting with Vice President Ma'ruf Amin at the Al Shatie Palace in Abu Dhabi, Wednesday, according to a press release on Thursday.
"I can see that many areas can still be improved between the two countries, especially in the technology sector," President MBZ remarked.
MBZ also highlighted that Indonesia is a country with quite high capabilities in the field of technology. In addition, the very large Indonesian population is a strength for Indonesia, especially among Islamic countries.
"Islamic and Arab countries know very well how important Indonesia is with a growing population," he affirmed.
He believes that based on all existing indicators, Indonesia, in the next 25 years, will become a great country. This is because Indonesia is supported by stability that in time will become the most important factor for the progress of a country.
In addition, MBZ said that Indonesia has several factors, such as a hard-working workforce, that allow it to become a big nation . Hence, the UAE is keen to bolster cooperation in the field of employment.
The UAE is also keen to continue to increase cooperation with Indonesia, as this nation has a large Islamic power.
President MBZ also praised the leadership of Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who continues to build and strengthen bilateral relations between Indonesia and the UAE.
"I really respect him because he is a truly sincere leader and wants to advance the nation and its people," he stated.
On the same occasion, Indonesian Vice President Ma'ruf Amin remarked that Indonesia, as it turns 100 years in 2045, is keen to achieve a Golden Indonesia.
The vice president said that Indonesia has great natural and human resources. Nevertheless, Indonesia needs technological and scientific progress.
Hence, Amin emphasized that Indonesia needed to cooperate with the UAE to realize these ideals.
On that occasion, the vice president also commended the UAE's support for the Indonesia's G20 Presidency and President MBZ's willingness to attend the G20 Summit in Bali in mid-November.