Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Malls Urged to Promote Local Brands in Indonesia

Antara • 15 August 2022 17:59
Jakarta: The managers of private malls must take the initiative to promote local brands to support spending on domestic products, Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Minister Teten Masduki has said.
 
"It is proven that at Sarinah Building, local brands are capable of garnering tremendous (interest) (drawing 41 thousand people per day). I think this is a time for us to start encouraging people to love domestic products," Minister Masduki said in his speech at the 2022 Indonesia Retail Summit, which was hosted by the Indonesia Retail and Tenants Association (Hippindo) at Sarinah Building, here on Monday.
 
He said he expected the retail summit to serve as a means to encourage people to spend more on domestic products, given that such products are of high quality already.

"I think this event is very important to restore our retail (sector), which has stagnated for the last two years. We know that in the second quarter of 2022, our economic growth improved by 5.44 percent, of which 53 percent was supported by household consumption," Masduki pointed out.
 
As per President Joko Widodo's directives, the government and other stakeholders must work hand in hand to improve household consumption by offering national discounts, as done by Sarinah and Hippindo managers in this activity.
 
The provision of national discounts is also intended to improve economic growth in the third quarter of 2022.
 
"This is very important (to note). Our economy is driven by household consumption. We also want MSME (micro, small, and medium enterprise) products to be more accepted by the community and also given the same opportunity as brands (being shown) at malls," the minister added. 
 
(WAH)
