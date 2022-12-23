English  
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Govt Launches Biomass and Coal Business Partnership in South Sumatra

Antara • 23 December 2022 21:59
Jakarta: The Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment launched a pilot project for the South Sumatra Biomass and Coal Business Partnership to realize Indonesia's commitment to energy transition to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
 
Deputy for Coordinating Forest and Environmental Management of the ministry Nani Hendiarti stated at the launch and signing of a cooperation agreement on mangrove rehabilitation here on Thursday that the pilot project was a concrete action of wider stakeholder collaboration.
 
"This activity can be carried out, thanks to the support of all parties, including the private sector," she noted in a statement here on Friday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"From the UNFCCC COP26 meeting in Glasglow yesterday, Indonesia is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, including by pressing down coal," she remarked.
 
Hendiarti said partnership in the exploitation of biomass and cooperation in mangrove rehabilitation will also support the government's policy in the clean energy transition process by encouraging a reduction in the use of coal and increasing the use of new, renewable energy (EBT).
 
"This biomass is included in EBT, and the potential we have is enormous. Our task is how this can be utilized in a sustainable manner. One way is to involve the community," she stated.
 
She expressed optimism that the community would benefit from programs aimed at reducing emissions and rehabilitating mangroves.
 
Regarding mangrove rehabilitation, Hendiarti said the government is targeting the rehabilitation of 600 thousand hectares of mangrove land. The rehabilitation was conducted not only by planting but also through conservation.
 
"We also seek input to accelerate and maximize mangrove rehabilitation. This will continue until 2030 if it relates to the NDC target," she noted.
 
President Director of PT Bukit Asam Tbk (PTBA) Arsal Ismail said the company's participation in the Biomass and Coal Business Partnership Program in South Sumatra was a form of the company's commitment to caring for the environment.
 
Ismail said that co-firing is also economically beneficial as the production forest, reclamation land, unproductive land, and critical/degraded land can be used for plants that are biomass raw materials.
 
"PTBA continues to transform from a coal mining company into a world-class energy and chemical company that cares about the environment," he remarked.
 
"Currently, we are participating in accelerating energy transition through the Biomass and Coal Business Partnership Program in South Sumatra," he added.
 
PTBA also collaborated with the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment, Ministry of Environment and Forestry, Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, PT Pelindo, PT TBP, APHI, APBI, APROBI, and GAPKI in the Pilot Project Biomass program with the signing of the cooperation agreement on national mangrove rehabilitation.
 
"I invite effective and efficient collaboration in accelerating clean energy transition and accelerating the achievement of the national mangrove rehabilitation target by 2024," Ismail stated.
 
(WAH)

