English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Yields of 10-year local currency government bonds dropped while yield curves flattened. (Photo: medcom.id)
Yields of 10-year local currency government bonds dropped while yield curves flattened. (Photo: medcom.id)

Long-Term Bond Yields Decline in Emerging East Asia: ADB

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 14 September 2022 19:13
Manila: Long-term bond yields in emerging East Asia declined between June 15 and August 24 amid mounting risks and a dimming economic outlook, even as financial conditions eased modestly, according to a report by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).
 
Yields of 10-year local currency government bonds dropped while yield curves flattened, according to the latest issue of Asia Bond Monitor, released today. Both are typically signals that investors expect slower economic growth.  Currencies in the region continued to depreciate against the US dollar amid the weaker outlook.
 
Financial conditions in emerging East Asia eased moderately from mid-July to mid-August, when equity markets rallied, risk premiums narrowed, and portfolio inflows returned amid speculation that the United States Federal Reserve would slow the pace of interest rate hikes.  However, ongoing and renewed risks have continued to weigh down investor sentiment, including concerns about persistent inflation, faster-than-expected US monetary tightening, lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, a greater-than-expected slowdown in the People’s Republic of China (PRC), and the protracted fallout from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Market optimism over a milder US Federal Reserve tightening supported a modest  improvement in financial conditions," said ADB Chief Economist Albert Park in a press release on Monday. 
 
"But this seems to have been short-lived, as the Fed has been pretty clear in recent weeks that further interest rate hikes are likely. Financial conditions in the region may continue to tighten," Park added.
 
Emerging East Asia comprises the PRC; Hong Kong, China; Indonesia; the Republic of Korea; Malaysia; the Philippines; Singapore; Thailand; and Viet Nam.
 
The region’s bond market saw record-high issuance in the second quarter of this year, driven mostly by the PRC’s efforts to stimulate the economy. Regional bond stock rose to $22.9 trillion at the end of June. 
 
Issuance in economies belonging to the Association of Southeast Asian Nation (ASEAN) rose 10.3%, expanding the bloc’s share of regional bond issuance to 17.5%.
 
Government bond issuance jumped 25.9% from the previous quarter, as governments borrowed to support economic recovery. Outstanding government bonds reached $14.5 trillion. Meanwhile, corporate bond issuance dipped 4.9% amid the weak economic outlook and rising borrowing costs, bringing the total corporate bond stock to $8.4 trillion. The size of the sustainable bond market in the ASEAN region plus the PRC; Hong Kong, China; Japan; and the Republic of Korea grew modestly on lower overall investment appetite, reaching $503.5 billion.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
All activities under the project will apply a close-to-nature forestry management approach. (Photo: medcom.id)

ADB to Enhance Environmental Protection in China's Silk Road Region

ADB to Support Preservation of China's Guilin

Jangan Asal Pilih Produk Asuransi

BACA JUGA
President Jokowi Inaugurates Wear Fair Bridge

President Jokowi Inaugurates Wear Fair Bridge

English
president joko widodo
Indonesia Adds 2,799 COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Adds 2,799 COVID-19 Cases

English
covid-19
Papua New Guinea's Economy Expected to Grow 4% in 2022: World Bank

Papua New Guinea's Economy Expected to Grow 4% in 2022: World Bank

English
papua new guinea
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Presiden: BLT BBM Telah Disalurkan kepada Hampir 6 Juta Orang
Nasional

Presiden: BLT BBM Telah Disalurkan kepada Hampir 6 Juta Orang

3 Klub yang Berpotensi Jadi Tujuan Thomas Tuchel
Olahraga

3 Klub yang Berpotensi Jadi Tujuan Thomas Tuchel

Azerbaijan Akui Posisi Mereka Ditembaki Armenia Secara Berkala
Internasional

Azerbaijan Akui Posisi Mereka Ditembaki Armenia Secara Berkala

Bahlil Ungkap Sebaran Investasi Asing di Negara ASEAN Tak Merata
Ekonomi

Bahlil Ungkap Sebaran Investasi Asing di Negara ASEAN Tak Merata

Rekrutmen PPPK Guru, Kemenpan RB Beberkan Prioritas Pelamar dan Mekanismenya
Pendidikan

Rekrutmen PPPK Guru, Kemenpan RB Beberkan Prioritas Pelamar dan Mekanismenya

Lempar Bass di Panggung, Ahmad Dhani Sebut Thomas
Hiburan

Lempar Bass di Panggung, Ahmad Dhani Sebut Thomas "GIGI" Marah

GIIAS Surabaya 2022 Dimulai, Ada Apa Saja Di Sana?
Otomotif

GIIAS Surabaya 2022 Dimulai, Ada Apa Saja Di Sana?

Apa yang Terjadi, Seandainya Dunia Tanpa Keamanan Siber?
Teknologi

Apa yang Terjadi, Seandainya Dunia Tanpa Keamanan Siber?

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!