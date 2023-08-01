English  
Garuda Indonesia's airplane sitting in the tarmac. Photo: Media Indonesia
Garuda Indonesia Tests Mixed Fuel with Palm Oil

Arif Wicaksono • 01 August 2023 19:24
Jakarta: Garuda Indonesia airline is testing jet fuel mixed with palm oil for the engine of one of its Boeing aircraft. This is done in the midst of efforts to reduce emissions in the aviation sector.
 
Garuda said in a statement that the jet fuel, which contains 2.4 percent palm oil, was being tested on the CFM56-7B engine of the B737-800 NG aircraft.
 
"This initiative is our first step to support a green and sustainable economy, and makes us a pioneer as the first commercial airline in Indonesia to conduct a renewable energy trial," said Garuda Indonesia President Director Irfan Setiaputra, reported by Channel News Asia, Tuesday, August 1 2023.

Engine tests will be followed by ground and flight tests in August. A similar trial was carried out in 2021 on an aircraft made by Indonesian Aerospace which flew from the city of Bandung in West Java to the capital city of Jakarta.
 
The Indonesian government wants to expand the use of vegetable oil as a fuel to cut expensive imports of fossil fuels. This year, the use of biodiesel containing 35 percent palm oil was launched, the world's highest mandatory blend, up from 30 percent last year.
 
Outstanding Achievement in Public Service Innovation 2023 Award for KLHK

Outstanding Achievement in Public Service Innovation 2023 Award for KLHK

A World-Class Armed Forces is what China Wants

A World-Class Armed Forces is what China Wants

Around 2,204 have been Recorded in Indonesia in 2023

Around 2,204 have been Recorded in Indonesia in 2023

