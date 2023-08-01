Garuda Indonesia Tests Mixed Fuel with Palm Oil

Garuda said in a statement that the jet fuel, which contains 2.4 percent palm oil, was being tested on the CFM56-7B engine of the B737-800 NG aircraft.
"This initiative is our first step to support a green and sustainable economy, and makes us a pioneer as the first commercial airline in Indonesia to conduct a renewable energy trial," said Garuda Indonesia President Director Irfan Setiaputra, reported by Channel News Asia, Tuesday, August 1 2023.
Engine tests will be followed by ground and flight tests in August. A similar trial was carried out in 2021 on an aircraft made by Indonesian Aerospace which flew from the city of Bandung in West Java to the capital city of Jakarta.
The Indonesian government wants to expand the use of vegetable oil as a fuel to cut expensive imports of fossil fuels. This year, the use of biodiesel containing 35 percent palm oil was launched, the world's highest mandatory blend, up from 30 percent last year.