US Trade Representative Travels to Indonesia Highlighting Cooperation with ASEAN members

On August 20-22, Ambassador Tai will be in Semarang, Indonesia for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Economic Ministers’ (AEM)-USTR Consultations.
“Ambassador Tai will highlight the unprecedented level of cooperation between the United States and ASEAN members,” stated from U.S Embassy statement, Monday 21 August 2023.
Ambassador Tai will also participate in the 11th East Asia Summit Economic Ministers’ Meeting on August 21, as well as have a bilateral meeting with Indonesia’s Minister of Trade, Zulkifli Hasan.
“The ambassador will meet with civil society representatives and business leaders to discuss the Biden-Harris Administration’s investments and engagement in the region,” added the statement.
On August 23-25, Ambassador Tai will be in Jaipur, India for the G20 Trade & Investment Ministers’ Meeting. She will participate in G20 sessions on how enhanced multilateral trade can facilitate inclusive prosperity and increased global resilience. She will also hold bilateral meetings with her counterparts on the margins of G20 events.
On August 26, Ambassador Tai will be in New Delhi, India. Ambassador Tai will meet with business leaders and hold bilateral meetings with government officials.