MSMEs Need to Collaborate in the Digital Realm

Collaboration in the digital realm continues to be strengthened so that established online businesses from MSME players can support the realization of Indonesia's target of advancing in 2045.
"The government certainly encourages this collaboration. If ladies and gentlemen who are MSME actors are not advanced, Indonesia will not be able to progress. The government will go all out to support the development of MSMEs. Indonesia as a developed country in 2045 is impossible to achieve if MSMEs are not advanced and not developing," he said while attending WhatsApp MSME Summit 2023 quoted, Wednesday, 28 June 2023.
WhatsApp MSME Summit 2023 invites more than 250 MSME actors. On this occasion, Zulkifli Hasan visited the WhatsApp service consulting booth for participating MSMEs who want to maximize the use of WhatsApp in doing business.
There are three booths, namely WhatsApp Business QR for creating and printing quick response codes (QR codes) as business optimization, WhatsApp Business Optimization Information for consulting on cataloging and tips on interacting with customers, and Product Photo Booth for participants who want to make good quality product photos.
He conveyed that the government is actively encouraging the strengthening of the MSME business through the Four Pillar Ecosystem for Increasing MSME Competitiveness. The ecosystem includes four components, namely MSMEs themselves, marketplaces as access to digitalization, modern retail as access to partnerships, and banking as access to financing.
In addition, he also explained the government's efforts to open new export markets to traditional countries, including Bangladesh, India and Pakistan in South Asia, Africa and the Middle East.
He also hopes that MSMEs can take advantage of the momentum of opening new markets and expanding the market coverage of domestic MSME products.
“If we want to progress, we must improve our abilities. There must be a spirit of change and learning. Upgrade our skills, learn how to make good product photos, attractive packaging, and the ability to sell online," he said.
As is known, the contribution of MSMEs is very vital to the Indonesian economy, especially when dealing with the crisis due to the co-19 pandemic. 99 percent of business units in Indonesia consist of MSMEs.
The contribution of MSMEs to GDP reaches 60.5 percent and employment reaches 96.9 percent of the total national employment absorption. As much as 84.4 percent of MSMEs have resumed operations after being slumped due to the co-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, electronic commerce, in the form of marketplaces and e-retail, in the last five years (2018-2022) has made a major contribution to the development of Indonesia's digital economy.
In 2022, the value of electronic commerce transactions is recorded at IDR 476.3 trillion with a volume of 3.48 million transactions. In 2023, the Ministry of Trade projects that the value of national electronic commerce transactions will reach IDR 572 trillion, an increase of around 20 percent from the previous year. (Kevin Schreiber)