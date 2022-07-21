English  
BI Governor Perry Warjiyo (Photo:MI)
BI Governor Perry Warjiyo (Photo:MI)

Bank Indonesia Still Maintains Key Interest Rate at 3.5%

Eko Nordiansyah • 21 July 2022 16:45
Jakarta: Bank Indonesia (BI) once again maintained its 7-Day Reverse Repo Rate (BI7DRR) at 3.5 percent after holding the Bank Indonesia Board of Governors' Meeting (RDG) this week. 
 
The benchmark interest rate has been held at 3.5 percent since February 2021. 
 
"The Bank Indonesia Board of Governors (RDG) meeting on July 20-21, 2022 decided to maintain the BI 7-Day Reverse Repo Rate (BI7DRR) at 3.50 percent," said BI Governor Perry Warjiyo in a video conference here on Thursday.
 
According to Perry, the central bank also decided to maintain its Deposit Facility interest rate at 2.75 percent and Lending Facility interest rate at 4.25 percent.
 
"This decision is consistent with the estimated core inflation that is still under control amidst the risk of the impact of the global economic slowdown on domestic economic growth," he said.
 
Even so, the central bank will remain alert to the various risks posed by global uncertainties. 

(WAH)
