The additional budget will be allocated to directorate generals of the ministry directly involved in the new capital development, Minister Basuki Hadimuljono stated during a working meeting with the House of Representatives' (DPR RI's) Commission V observed by online means here, Thursday.
Hadimuljono remarked that the Directorate General of Human Settlements will receive Rp2.36 trillion (US$158.1 million) for the development of water purification installation, wastewater and waste management installations, and the construction of principal government buildings, such as the presidential and vice presidential offices, coordinating ministry offices, and the National Axis landmark.
Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Public Highways will receive Rp2.11 trillion (US$141.3 million) to develop the new capital's work and logistics roads, central government core region roads, road expansion, and construct new bridges, toll roads and bypass roads, and piers, the minister remarked.
The Directorate General of Housing will receive Rp480 billion (US$32.1 million) to develop official residences and dwellings for construction workers, he remarked.
"Later, construction workers will stay in flats that we develop, so they need not construct a makeshift accommodation near the construction site," Hadimuljono explained.
He noted that the Directorate General of Water Resources will also receive Rp110 billion (US$7.3 million) for development of the Sanggai River watershed flood control, SepakuSemoi Dam, retention basins in the capital's central government core region, and the intake of Sepaku River.
The minister remarked that the Directorate General of Construction Development will receive Rp4 billion (US$268 thousand) for the procurement of products and services and the development of human resources in the development of the new capital.
Earlier, Hadimuljono confirmed that the ministry will train 1,565 workers in North Penajam Paser, East Kalimantan, ahead of the groundbreaking for construction of the state palace in the new capital Nusantara.
"Next Saturday (August 27), we will provide training to 1,565 workers in Sepaku Semoi. It is not for outsiders, but it is only local residents that we will train as consultants and construction experts," he stated during his visit to the Beautiful Indonesia Miniature Park to observe the progress in revitalization on Tuesday (August 23).