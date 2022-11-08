English  
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto (Photo: MI)
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto (Photo: MI)

Indonesia, South Korea Building Deeper Bilateral Ties: Minister

Antara • 08 November 2022 15:15
Jakarta: Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto expressed optimism that bilateral relations between Indonesia and South Korea would improve, as it would be beneficial for both countries.
 
While receiving the visit of Ambassador of South Korea to Indonesia Park Tae-sung here, Monday , Hartarto expressed hope that cooperation could be expanded in the energy transition, healthcare, and digital economy sectors., according to a  statement from the minister's office here on Tuesday.
 
He noted that South Korea was placed 7th in terms of investment realization in Indonesia during the January-September 2022 period, with a total investment value of US$1.66 billion spread across 4,016 projects.

"Those investments will have great contribution to the development of the industry and creation of jobs in Indonesia," Hartarto noted.
 
He said that Ambassador Park's visit aims to bolster bilateral cooperation, especially through the holding of the Indonesia-Korea Business Round Table and the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on digital economic cooperation.
 
The MoU will be signed between Hartarto and the South Korean minister of trade, industry, and energy on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali on November 15-16, he noted.
 
The coordinating minister commended the MoU as a foundation to expand the bilateral digital economic cooperation and develop cooperation between private enterprises of both countries.
 
He also lauded the Indonesia-Korea Business Round Table being organized on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali, which could encourage cooperation between private enterprises of both countries and become a medium for Indonesian and South Korean entrepreneurs to discuss and expand networking in domestic markets.
 
Hartarto lauded the completion of the Indonesia-Korea Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IKCEPA) and encouraged all parties to partake in expediting its implementation by January 2023.

 
(WAH)

