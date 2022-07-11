English  
Cooking oil has been under the spotlight in the past few months due to rising prices. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia's Trade Ministry Mobilizes All Resources to Realize Bulk Cooking Oil Program

Antara • 11 July 2022 10:52
Jakarta: The Ministry of Trade would continue to mobilize all resources to realize the government's program on bulk cooking oil.
 
Deputy Minister of Trade Jerry Sambuaga said that besides managing the supply chain, the Ministry also maintained good communication and coordination with all stakeholders, especially cooking oil producers and distributors.
 
"We must mobilize all resources to be able to evenly distribute cooking oil for all people," Sambuaga stated in a written statement received here, Sunday.

Cooking oil has been under the spotlight in the past few months due to rising prices at the international level, thereby affecting prices and supply chains in the country.
 
To deal with  the problem, the government issued various policies. Slowly, the price and supply of bulk cooking oil were  running smoothly  in accordance with government regulations.
 
Sambuaga said he along with  Minister of Trade, Zulkifli Hasan, would continue to ensure that the price of cooking oil is in keeping with government regulations.
 
"Minister Hasan wants to immediately reach the target of bulk cooking oil in all regions in Indonesia reaching the highest retail price (HET) that has been set, which is Rp14,000. Of course, the Trade Ministry will fully support the  steps to realize the target immediately," he said.
 
Previously, during a recent visit to Bulu Market, Semarang City, Central Java, Sambuaga talked to a trader saying that the price of cooking oil was already in accordance with government regulations and even tends to be cheaper with a smooth supply.
 
The trader showed the price of bulk cooking oil was already sold for Rp15,000 per kilogram or Rp14,000 per liter.
 
Meanwhile, on a separate occasion, Minister Hasan emphasized the need for continuous communication and coordination between related stakeholders to help all Indonesians have easy access to buy cooking oil with price in accordance with the government regulation.
 
(WAH)
