Indonesia, Japan Discuss Industry Cooperation

Jakarta: Indonesian Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita met with Japanese State Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI) Ken'ichi Hosoda on Wednesday, concluding a series of visits to Japan to discuss industrial investment and cooperation.
The meeting was a follow-up to the visit of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to Indonesia in April 2022.
"This meeting aims to continue the discussions between Indonesia and Japan on trade, industry, infrastructure, marine and fisheries, energy, as well as environmental issues," the Indonesian minister said in Tokyo.
Indonesia's economic growth outlook is quite strong, as the World Bank has estimated that its economy will grow by around 5.1 percent and 5.3 percent in 2022 and 2023, respectively.
Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has predicted that the Indonesian economy will grow by 5.4 percent in 2022 and 6 percent in 2023.
In fact, Indonesia’s economic growth in the first quarter of 2022 reached 5 percent, Kartasasmita noted.
"Furthermore, Indonesia's Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) has been at an expansive level for nine consecutive months. It shows that Indonesia is one of the countries with the fastest economic acceleration in ASEAN," he said.
Hence, it is hoped that Indonesia's rapid economic recovery will support the development of Japanese industrial companies’ investment.
The Indonesian minister also lauded Japan's initiative regarding cooperation in the automotive industry as it supports Indonesia's policy to develop the electric vehicles ecosystem, which is in line with Japan’s decarbonization policy.
"We expect that the cooperation can increase investment in the automotive industry sector and strengthen Indonesia's position as an automotive production base in ASEAN for global exports purposes,” he added.
Meanwhile, the Japanese state minister lauded the Indonesian government for the cooperation and support, saying collaboration between Indonesia and Japan has benefited both parties so far, so it should be improved.
The meeting also discussed the continuation of negotiations on the Amendment Protocol to the Indonesian-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement (IJEPA).
Hosoda agreed to carry out further discussions at the working level, as proposed by Kartasasmita.