Optimism was stoked, amongst others, by economic and monetary conditions as well as relatively manageable credit risk. (Photo:MI))
BI's Banking Survey Indicates Faster Growth of New Loans in Q4 2021

English Bank Indonesia bank banking
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 21 January 2022 13:02
Jakarta: The latest Banking Survey conducted by Bank Indonesia (BI)revealed how quarterly growth of new loan disbursements accelerated in the fourth quarter of 2021, as reflected by a significant increase in the weighted net balance (WNB) to 87% from 20.9% in the previous period. 
 
"Broad growth of new loans was indicated by a positive WNB across all loan types," BI Communication Department Head Erwin Haryono in a press release on Friday.
 
"Notwithstanding, survey respondents predicted moderation in the first quarter of 2022, with the corresponding WNB retreating to 52.0%," he said.

Respondents predicted slightly tighter lending standards in the first quarter of 2022, as confirmed by a bump in the Lending Standards Index to 3.4% from 2.6% in the fourth quarter of 2021, with an expectation of higher lending rates at some banks.
 
The latest survey also showed how respondents have remained optimistic concerning credit growth moving forward, predicting 8.7% in 2022 compared with 5.2% credit growth in 2021. 
 
Optimism was stoked, amongst others, by economic and monetary conditions as well as relatively manageable credit risk.
 
(WAH)
US, WHO Cooperate to Address Health Impacts of Climate Change

English
health
New Zealand Giving Additional $2 Million in Humanitarian Funding for Tonga

English
New Zealand
UNESCO Mission Discovers Rare Coral Reel Near Tahiti

English
united nations
