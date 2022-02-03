English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati (Photo:Kemenkeu)
Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati (Photo:Kemenkeu)

Indonesia's Economy to Show Growth in First Quarter: Minister

English finance indonesian economy Omicron
Antara • 03 February 2022 12:19
Jakarta: Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati has said she is optimistic that Indonesia’s economy will show higher growth in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the year-ago period despite the increase in Omicron infections.
 
"We are quite optimistic that our economy in the first quarter of 2022 will not be heavily affected by the increase (in Omicron cases)," she stated at a press conference organized by the Financial System Stability Committee (KSSK) here on Wednesday.
 
Earlier, when the number of cases rose following the 2020 Christmas and 2021 New Year holidays, the government had enforced large-scale social restrictions (PSBB), which caused Indonesia's economy to contract by 0.7 percent, she noted.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


However, during the 2021 Christmas and 2022 New Year holidays, the government implemented lighter community activity restrictions (PPKM) for preventing the entry of the Omicron variant, which still allowed people to run their business, she observed.
 
In addition, the government expedited the vaccination program by starting children's and booster vaccinations, which are expected to strengthen national herd immunity, the minister said.
 
However, the public must keep implementing strict health protocols because if the virus transmission is curbed, the economic activities can still run, although businesses may be slightly weakened, she added.
 
"If the health protocols are maintained, the impact of the pandemic on the economic sector is expected not to be too severe, as previously seen in the first quarter of 2021," the minister emphasized.
 
Furthermore, she said that Indonesia will continue to learn from other countries that experienced the first surge of Omicron cases in the fourth quarter of 2021 regarding the impact and handling of the variant.
 
"We hope that in the first quarter of 2022, our national economy will become increasingly stronger, so we can achieve the economic growth target of above 5 percent, in accordance with the target of State Budget (APBN) Law," Indrawati added. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Over 130 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 130 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
Binjai-Stabat Toll Road to Reduce Logistics Costs: Jokowi

Binjai-Stabat Toll Road to Reduce Logistics Costs: Jokowi

English
presiden joko widodo
Indonesia Records 32,211 New COVID-19 Cases, 42 Deaths

Indonesia Records 32,211 New COVID-19 Cases, 42 Deaths

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Ratusan Rumah Warga Diduga Dibakar Pasukan Junta Myanmar
Internasional

Ratusan Rumah Warga Diduga Dibakar Pasukan Junta Myanmar

Mulai Pukul 00.00, Sejumlah Ruas Jalan di Jakarta Ditutup Tiap Hari
Nasional

Mulai Pukul 00.00, Sejumlah Ruas Jalan di Jakarta Ditutup Tiap Hari

G20 Sepakat Perkuat Basis Data UMKM
Ekonomi

G20 Sepakat Perkuat Basis Data UMKM

Satu-satunya Peneliti Indonesia, Dosen FEB UI Raih EYRA 2021
Pendidikan

Satu-satunya Peneliti Indonesia, Dosen FEB UI Raih EYRA 2021

Jadwal Pertandingan Sepak Bola Hari Ini: Derby Della Madonina
Olahraga

Jadwal Pertandingan Sepak Bola Hari Ini: Derby Della Madonina

Digitalisasi Shell untuk Menggaet Konsumen Di Indonesia
Otomotif

Digitalisasi Shell untuk Menggaet Konsumen Di Indonesia

Snapchat dan Facebook: Masa Depan Media Sosial Seperti TikTok
Teknologi

Snapchat dan Facebook: Masa Depan Media Sosial Seperti TikTok

Ngeri! 14 Artis Terpapar Covid-19 Berbarengan Sepekan Terakhir, Ini Daftarnya
Hiburan

Ngeri! 14 Artis Terpapar Covid-19 Berbarengan Sepekan Terakhir, Ini Daftarnya

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya
Properti

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!