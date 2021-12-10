English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Kazakhstan’s economy was already experiencing slowing economic growth rates.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Kazakhstan’s economy was already experiencing slowing economic growth rates.

World Bank Approves $400 Million Loan to Boost Economic Recovery in Kazakhstan

English economic growth Kazakhstan covid-19 pandemic
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 10 December 2021 11:46
Nursultan: The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors approved Thursday a $400 million loan to Kazakhstan to support its transition to a more competitive market economy and for a more sustainable post-pandemic recovery.
 
In line with the government’s Kazakhstan 2050 strategy, Transition to Green Economy 2050, and the National Plan for Development 2025, this Development Policy Financing (DPF) loan supports policy and institutional changes aimed at creating a more vibrant private sector, a more accountable public sector, and a more sustainable economic transition.
 
The DPF supports government-initiated reforms in competition policy, public procurement and anti-corruption, and supports a more efficient enabling environment for the digital economy and the financial sector. To help get the country onto a more sustainable growth path, the DPF also supports “green” policy initiatives, including in renewable energy, the emission trading scheme, and environmental protection.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"We are glad to step up our support to Kazakhstan at a critical juncture, as the country gradually transitions from a state-led and carbon-intensive economy toward a more sustainable and green growth path, driven by a competitive private sector," said Jean-Francois Marteau, World Bank Country Manager for Kazakhstan, in a press release on Thursday.
 
"This financing also supports recent initiatives to help make public institutions more transparent, efficient, and accountable to strengthen public trust," he added.
 
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Kazakhstan’s economy was already experiencing slowing economic growth rates and sluggish productivity growth. While Kazakhstan is recovering from the worst contraction in over two decades, the pandemic-induced crisis also presents an opportunity to rethink and course-correct the country’s development strategy.
 
The Government’s reform program, supported by the World Bank, will have a positive impact on people’s lives. Improved public procurement and better competition policies, as well as better functioning of financial markets and access to digital telecommunications will attract more private sector participation.
 
The reforms supported by the DPF will help achieve better energy efficiency, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and promote the use of renewable energy sources, particularly through private investment. More accountable and transparent public institutions will also help open fiscal space for social spending that can benefit the welfare of Kazakhstan’s citizens.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Jokowi Calls for Creation of Criminal Asset Confiscation Law

Jokowi Calls for Creation of Criminal Asset Confiscation Law

English
president joko widodo
$150 Million ADB Loan to Improve SOEs in Papua New Guinea

$150 Million ADB Loan to Improve SOEs in Papua New Guinea

English
papua new guinea
RCEP Expected to Boost Post-Pandemic Economic Recovery

RCEP Expected to Boost Post-Pandemic Economic Recovery

English
RCEP
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Presiden: Jangan Kriminalisasi Kebebasan Berpendapat
Nasional

Presiden: Jangan Kriminalisasi Kebebasan Berpendapat

All New Toyota Avanza Di Filipina Tahun Depan, Impor dari Indonesia?
Otomotif

All New Toyota Avanza Di Filipina Tahun Depan, Impor dari Indonesia?

Pesantren di Cibiru Tempat 12 Santri Diperkosa Tak Berizin
Pendidikan

Pesantren di Cibiru Tempat 12 Santri Diperkosa Tak Berizin

November 2021, Harga Minyak Mentah Indonesia Turun USD1,67/Barel
Ekonomi

November 2021, Harga Minyak Mentah Indonesia Turun USD1,67/Barel

Daftar 16 Tim yang Lolos ke Fase Gugur Liga Europa
Olahraga

Daftar 16 Tim yang Lolos ke Fase Gugur Liga Europa

10 Lagu Terpopuler di Spotify Selama Lima Tahun
Hiburan

10 Lagu Terpopuler di Spotify Selama Lima Tahun

49 Imigran Gelap Tewas dalam Kecelakaan Truk di Meksiko
Internasional

49 Imigran Gelap Tewas dalam Kecelakaan Truk di Meksiko

Render Baru Trio Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Beredar
Teknologi

Render Baru Trio Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Beredar

4 Bangunan Bersejarah Ini Gunakan Putih Telur Sebagai Perekat
Properti

4 Bangunan Bersejarah Ini Gunakan Putih Telur Sebagai Perekat

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!