PLN has ensured that it would not conduct electrical maintenance and construction work during ramadan. (Photo: medcom.id)
PLN has ensured that it would not conduct electrical maintenance and construction work during ramadan. (Photo: medcom.id)

PLN Readies Over 47,000 Personnel to Ensure Power Supply during Ramadan

English PLN ramadan electricity
Antara • 04 April 2022 17:50
Jakarta: State-owned electricity company PT PLN has readied as many as 47,090 personnel to maintain the reliability of electricity supply during Ramadan to enable people to conduct worship activities well.
 
Executive Vice President for Corporate Communication and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of PLN Agung Murdifi stated that 47,090 personnel are deployed at 1,500 posts spread across the country.
 
"We have alerted tens of thousands of officers to cater to the electricity needs of all customers, so that people can conduct worship activities peacefully and comfortably," Murdifi noted in a statement here on Monday.

PLN not only maximizes the operations of existing power plants in order to ensure the availability of power supply but also readies a backup supply by providing uninterruptible power supply (UPS), mobile transformers, and generators.
 
Murdifi noted that a total of 12,743 personnel in Sumatra and 4,141 personnel in Kalimantan are on standby.
 
"The power supply is strengthened by 40 UPS, 325 mobile transformers, and 475 generators spread across Sumatra and Kalimantan areas," he affirmed.
 
In addition, PLN has readied 18,921 personnel at 939 posts spread across Java, Madura, and Bali. PLN has also readied 2,329 units of technical service cars and 918 units of UPS, generators, and mobile transformers.
 
As for Sulawesi, Maluku, Papua, and Nusa Tenggara, PLN has opened 491 posts manned by 11,285 personnel.
 
"We have also prepared 722 units of power supply-supporting equipment, such as UPS, generators, and mobile transformers," he added.
 
During the 2022 Ramadan, PLN has ensured that it would not conduct electrical maintenance and construction work to prevent disruption to electricity supply to the community.
 
PLN has also readied personnel that work in shifts for electricity generation, transmission, and distribution, as well as continuing to report on the condition of electricity to the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources during the period.
 
(WAH)
