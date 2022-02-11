Jakarta: The latest Consumer Survey conducted by Bank Indonesia (BI) in January 2022 indicated growing consumer optimism in economic conditions, with the Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) climbing to a level of 119.6 from 118.3 in December 2021.
Respondents across most spending and age brackets reported a higher CCI, along with respondents in the majority of surveyed cities, led by Banten, followed by Pontianak and Makassar.
"Consumers were more upbeat in January 2022 concerning their perception of current economic conditions, particularly in terms of income and purchasing durable goods," BI Communication Department Head Erwin Haryono said in a press release on Friday.
"Similarly, consumer expectations of upcoming economic conditions also improved across all component indexes, driven by income expectations," he added.
On Thursday, the BI Board of Governors Meeting announced its decision to hold the BI 7-Day Reverse Repo Rate at 3.50%.
The central bank also decided to maintain the Deposit Facility (DF) rates at 2.75% and Lending Facility (LF) rates at 4.25%.