Jakarta: The national economy that grew 5.01 percent in the first quarter of 2022 was supported by a "people-first" policy, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto stated.
"The achievement of significant economic growth is supported by the government's policy that is people-first in nature. The government viewed things through the point of view of the community to comprehend how the impact would affect the community as a result of decisions that will and have been implemented," Minister Airlangga noted in an official statement received on Thursday.
He cited cash assistance as one such policy, in which money was distributed to street vendors, shop owners, and fishermen in order to assist micro, small, and medium enterprises as well as to boost public consumption.
Also in place is a Pre-Employment Card Program, a form of semi-social assistance, which aims to improve skills during the pandemic. Some 11.4 million participants had utilized the service so far. The government also provides free internet quota assistance for school students to ensure the availability of education during the pandemic.
Although these programs posed some risk for the state budget, the minister believed that they would result in long-term benefits for everyone.
“The government prioritizes the people. We invest in them and maintain their trust. I firmly believe that these decisions, in the long term, will prove to be just as important as what they did for the short term,” he noted.
Hartarto stated that this people-first approach was applicable to aspects, such as manpower, education, health, and other social services, and apart from being relevant during the crises, it could also function as a force that propels efforts for development.
“This approach is inclusive, sustainable, and principled. This approach can become the basis to increase engagement and cooperation all over the world," he concluded.