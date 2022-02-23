ADB to Conduct Two-Stage Annual Meeting in 2022

Manila: The Asian Development Bank (ADB), in consultation with the Government of Sri Lanka, has decided to conduct its 55th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors in two stages.
"The ADB Board of Directors approved the proposal in view of the continuing challenges posed by COVID-19," ADB said in a press release on Wednesday.
The first stage will comprise a virtual, reduced-scale meeting of the Board of Governors on 5 May 2022.
This will enable the Board of Governors to consider ADB’s financial statements and net income allocation in line with ADB institutional requirements.
The meeting will then be adjourned and reconvene on 5–8 September 2022 for a second stage that will comprise a full-scale annual meeting in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
ADB annual meetings are a premier forum for the discussion of economic and social development issues in Asia and the Pacific.
The meetings create opportunities for interaction among finance ministers, central bank governors, and senior officials from member governments; ADB Management and senior staff; civil society; media; and representatives from the private sector, observer countries, and international organizations.