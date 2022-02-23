English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
ADB annual meetings are a premier forum for the discussion of economic and social development issues in Asia and the Pacific. (Photo: medcom.id)
ADB annual meetings are a premier forum for the discussion of economic and social development issues in Asia and the Pacific. (Photo: medcom.id)

ADB to Conduct Two-Stage Annual Meeting in 2022

English sri lanka covid-19 asia-pacific finance
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 23 February 2022 14:57
Manila: The Asian Development Bank (ADB), in consultation with the Government of Sri Lanka, has decided to conduct its 55th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors in two stages.
 
"The ADB Board of Directors approved the proposal in view of the continuing challenges posed by COVID-19," ADB said in a press release on Wednesday.
 
The first stage will comprise a virtual, reduced-scale meeting of the Board of Governors on 5 May 2022. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


This will enable the Board of Governors to consider ADB’s financial statements and net income allocation in line with ADB institutional requirements. 
 
The meeting will then be adjourned and reconvene on 5–8 September 2022 for a second stage that will comprise a full-scale annual meeting in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
 
ADB annual meetings are a premier forum for the discussion of economic and social development issues in Asia and the Pacific. 
 
The meetings create opportunities for interaction among finance ministers, central bank governors, and senior officials from member governments; ADB Management and senior staff; civil society; media; and representatives from the private sector, observer countries, and international organizations.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Global Support Critical as COVID-19 Runs Rampant in Afghanistan: IFRC

Global Support Critical as COVID-19 Runs Rampant in Afghanistan: IFRC

English
afghanistan
Japan Supports WFP's Food Assistance in Syria

Japan Supports WFP's Food Assistance in Syria

English
Japan
Countries Urged to Address Social, Economic Fall-out of COVID-19 Pandemic

Countries Urged to Address Social, Economic Fall-out of COVID-19 Pandemic

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Baleg Tunggu Izin Pimpinan DPR Soal Kelanjutan RUU TPKS
Nasional

Baleg Tunggu Izin Pimpinan DPR Soal Kelanjutan RUU TPKS

Naskah Akademik Seharusnya Wajib Ada dalam Penyusunan Kurikulum Merdeka
Pendidikan

Naskah Akademik Seharusnya Wajib Ada dalam Penyusunan Kurikulum Merdeka

Digitalisasi Dinilai Mampu Bantu UMKM Perluas Pasar ke Luar Negeri
Ekonomi

Digitalisasi Dinilai Mampu Bantu UMKM Perluas Pasar ke Luar Negeri

Sambut MotoGP Mandalika, Penginapan di NTB Dilarang Ugal-ugalan Cari Cuan
Olahraga

Sambut MotoGP Mandalika, Penginapan di NTB Dilarang Ugal-ugalan Cari Cuan

Menlu Belanda Kembali Sampaikan Maaf ke Indonesia Atas Kekejaman Masa Perang
Internasional

Menlu Belanda Kembali Sampaikan Maaf ke Indonesia Atas Kekejaman Masa Perang

Gandeng Pegatron, Zyrex Mau Tingkatkan Kualitas Produksi
Teknologi

Gandeng Pegatron, Zyrex Mau Tingkatkan Kualitas Produksi

Masyarakat Indonesia Mulai Memperhatikan Mobil Listrik
Otomotif

Masyarakat Indonesia Mulai Memperhatikan Mobil Listrik

Tulus Rayakan Jiwa Muda dengan Rilis Lagu Tujuh Belas
Hiburan

Tulus Rayakan Jiwa Muda dengan Rilis Lagu Tujuh Belas

Tahun Ini, Harga Properti Kembali Naik
Properti

Tahun Ini, Harga Properti Kembali Naik

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!