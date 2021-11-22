Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Inspire

Confuse

Sad

(WAH)

Jakarta: The Ministry of Marine and Fisheries Affairs showcased marine products created by Indonesian micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) at the 2020 Dubai Expo, the United Arab Emirates."We invite the global community to indulge in the diverse marine products offered by Indonesia's 17 thousand islands," the ministry's Director General of Marine and Fisheries Product Competitiveness, Artati Widiarti, noted in her press statement on Monday.The Indonesia Pavilion at the Dubai Expo will host the Marine and Fisheries Affairs Ministry's marine product exhibition on November 19-25, the director general confirmed. Products on display have been produced by MSMEs partaking in the ministry's #indonesiafishmarket programme, she revealed.Fishery products of Indonesian MSMEs showcased at the exhibition are pangasius fish floss, milkfish floss, fish floss-filled crispy choux and small spring roll, fish skin products, baby fish, and catfish bone crisps, Widiarti revealed.Non-food marine products displayed at the event comprise salt mouthwash, herbal detox tonic for bath, various seaweed-based cosmetic products, and shell crafts, she added.The exhibition of marine products aims to introduce and enhance the positive image of Indonesian marine and fishery products in the Middle Eastern and African markets, Widiarti noted.Apart from showcasing marine products, visitors are also offered a glimpse into marine resources in Indonesia through promotional videos depicting tuna fish, shrimp, and lobster production, she stated.The 2020 Dubai Expo is an international event showcasing the achievements of various nations in the industrial, technological, cultural, and environmental fields. Some 192 nations across the world have participated in the six-month-long event from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.The Indonesian Pavilion built for the expo has showcased a plethora of products of local MSMEs and organized cultural events portraying Indonesia's diverse culture, including the Indonesia National Day event in early November of 2021.