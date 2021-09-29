Realization of National Economic Recovery Budget Had Reached Rp404.7 Trillion: Minister

Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto

Jakarta: The Indonesian government revealed that the realization of the National Economic Recovery (PEN) budget had reached Rp404.7 trillion, or 54.3 percent of the Rp744.77-trillion budget ceiling.At the Indonesia Revive CIMB Niaga Forum event here on Wednesday,furnished details on this realization.This realization included the health sector, with Rp100.5 trillion, or 46.8 percent of the Rp214.96-trillion budget ceiling for the distribution of medicine packages for the people and the operation of the Jakarta Hajj Dormitory (Asrama Haji) emergency hospital.Moreover, there were nursing costs for 477.44 thousand patients, incentives for 1.07 million health workers and death compensation for 397 health workers, and the distribution of 105 million doses of vaccine and National Health Insurance (JKN) subscription aid for 29.29 million people.For social protection, Rp186.64 trillion was realized, or 62.2 percent of the Rp186.64-trillion budget ceiling.This social protection comprised the family hope program (PKH) for 9.9 million of the beneficiary families (KPM), "Sembako" (staple food packages) Card for 17 million KPM, social cash assistance (BST) for 10 million KPM, and village cash assistance (BLT) for 5.62 million KPM.Also provided were the pre-employment card for 5.22 million people, internet package subsidy aid for 36.1 million recipients, electricity subsidy for 32.6 million recipients, wage subsidy program (BSU) for 4.61 million workers, and rice aid for 28.8 million KPM.To support micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and corporations, Rp68.38 trillion had been realized, or 42.1 percent of the Rp162.4-trillion budget ceiling.This includes productive aid for micro enterprises (BPUM) for 12.71 million businesses, guarantee fee (IJP) for 2.12 million MSMEs and 30 corporations, as well as Rp428.52-trillion total credit distribution for 5.36 million debtors.Moreover, smallholder business credit (KUR) interest subsidy was provided for 4.96 million debtors and non-KUR interest subsidy for 5.79 million debtors, Rp6.21 trillion of State Equity Participation (PMN) for state-owned construction company PT Hutama Karya, and street vendors (PKL) aid for 555 businesses.Meanwhile, Rp60.7 trillion was realized for the priority program, or 51.5 percent of the Rp117.94-trillion budget ceiling that included the Rp10-trillion regional loan facility through the state-run infrastructure financing firm PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (SMI).Lastly, Rp59.08 trillion was used for providing business incentives, or 94 percent of the Rp62.83- trillion budget ceiling.(WAH)