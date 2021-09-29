English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto (Photo: Setpres)
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto (Photo: Setpres)

Realization of National Economic Recovery Budget Had Reached Rp404.7 Trillion: Minister

English indonesian government MSMEs infrastructure
Antara • 29 September 2021 18:38
Jakarta: The Indonesian government revealed that the realization of the National Economic Recovery (PEN) budget had reached Rp404.7 trillion, or 54.3 percent of the Rp744.77-trillion budget ceiling.
 
At the Indonesia Revive CIMB Niaga Forum event here on Wednesday,Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto furnished details on this realization.
 
This realization included the health sector, with Rp100.5 trillion, or 46.8 percent of the Rp214.96-trillion budget ceiling for the distribution of medicine packages for the people and the operation of the Jakarta Hajj Dormitory (Asrama Haji) emergency hospital.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Moreover, there were nursing costs for 477.44 thousand patients, incentives for 1.07 million health workers and death compensation for 397 health workers, and the distribution of 105 million doses of vaccine and National Health Insurance (JKN) subscription aid for 29.29 million people.
 
For social protection, Rp186.64 trillion was realized, or 62.2 percent of the Rp186.64-trillion budget ceiling.
 
This social protection comprised the family hope program (PKH) for 9.9 million of the beneficiary families (KPM), "Sembako" (staple food packages) Card for 17 million KPM, social cash assistance (BST) for 10 million KPM, and village cash assistance (BLT) for 5.62 million KPM.
 
Also provided were the pre-employment card for 5.22 million people, internet package subsidy aid for 36.1 million recipients, electricity subsidy for 32.6 million recipients, wage subsidy program (BSU) for 4.61 million workers, and rice aid for 28.8 million KPM.
 
To support micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and corporations, Rp68.38 trillion had been realized, or 42.1 percent of the Rp162.4-trillion budget ceiling.
 
This includes productive aid for micro enterprises (BPUM) for 12.71 million businesses, guarantee fee (IJP) for 2.12 million MSMEs and 30 corporations, as well as Rp428.52-trillion total credit distribution for 5.36 million debtors.
 
Moreover, smallholder business credit (KUR) interest subsidy was provided for 4.96 million debtors and non-KUR interest subsidy for 5.79 million debtors, Rp6.21 trillion of State Equity Participation (PMN) for state-owned construction company PT Hutama Karya, and street vendors (PKL) aid for 555 businesses.
 
Meanwhile, Rp60.7 trillion was realized for the priority program, or 51.5 percent of the Rp117.94-trillion budget ceiling that included the Rp10-trillion regional loan facility through the state-run infrastructure financing firm PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (SMI).
 
Lastly, Rp59.08 trillion was used for providing business incentives, or 94 percent of the Rp62.83- trillion budget ceiling.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Malaysian-Flagged Boat Seized over Illegal Fishing: Ministry

Malaysian-Flagged Boat Seized over Illegal Fishing: Ministry

English
indonesian government
Indonesia Asserts Commitment to Building Green Energy-Based Industry

Indonesia Asserts Commitment to Building Green Energy-Based Industry

English
indonesian government
Indonesia Records 1,954 New Covid-19 Cases, 117 Deaths

Indonesia Records 1,954 New Covid-19 Cases, 117 Deaths

English
covid-19 cases
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Warga India Ditangkap Selundupkan Sekilo Pasta Emas di Dubur
Internasional

Warga India Ditangkap Selundupkan Sekilo Pasta Emas di Dubur

Pemerintah Mulai Bangun Infrastruktur Penunjang Ibu Kota Baru
Ekonomi

Pemerintah Mulai Bangun Infrastruktur Penunjang Ibu Kota Baru

200 Mahasiswa Magang di Rumah Rakyat, Puan: Selamat Datang
Pendidikan

200 Mahasiswa Magang di Rumah Rakyat, Puan: Selamat Datang

Golkar Tunjuk Lodewijk Sebagai Wakil Ketua DPR
Nasional

Golkar Tunjuk Lodewijk Sebagai Wakil Ketua DPR

Kawasaki Z650RS Tawarkan Sensasi Motor Sport Retro
Otomotif

Kawasaki Z650RS Tawarkan Sensasi Motor Sport Retro

Hasil PON Papua: DKI Jakarta Kawinkan Emas Putra dan Putri
Olahraga

Hasil PON Papua: DKI Jakarta Kawinkan Emas Putra dan Putri

Beli Night School Studio, Netflix Luncurkan 5 Game Mobile di Eropa
Teknologi

Beli Night School Studio, Netflix Luncurkan 5 Game Mobile di Eropa

Jessica Jung Digugat karena Tak Bayar Utang Rp93 M, Begini Duduk Perkaranya
Hiburan

Jessica Jung Digugat karena Tak Bayar Utang Rp93 M, Begini Duduk Perkaranya

5 Kesalahan Ini Bikin Bisnis Properti Gagal
Properti

5 Kesalahan Ini Bikin Bisnis Properti Gagal

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!