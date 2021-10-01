English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Indonesia's Participation in 2020 Dubai Expo to Build Nation Branding: Ministry

English tourism indonesian government trade
Antara • 01 October 2021 19:01
Jakarta: Director General of the National Export Development (PEN) of the Trade Ministry Didi Sumedi stated that Indonesia's participation in the 2020 Dubai Expo is one of the steps to build nation branding in contributing to the global economy.
 
"We are optimistic of introducing the future of Indonesia and our commitment in the global economy arena through the global expo in Dubai," Sumedi told ANTARA on Friday.
 
The Indonesian Pavilion at the 2020 Dubai Expo is themed "Creating the Future, From Indonesia to The World" with the concept of "Connecting Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow," which describes Indonesia's past, present, and future readiness.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The Indonesian government will showcase cultural developments, including natural resources, innovation, technological developments, and trade progress, Sumedi stated.
 
Through the 2020 Dubai Expo, the Trade Ministry is optimistic of promoting Indonesia's tourism to invite more tourists to visit in future that will contribute to the nation's economic growth.
 
"This is because Indonesia is known for its natural beauty. We are optimistic of introducing it to the world, so it will bring more revenue to us," Sumadi affirmed.
 
On the other hand, Indonesia's trade volume will also increase through the display of technological advancements and products that have the potential to be exported to foreign countries.
 
"We will also introduce our locally produced products that are expected to have an impact on our trade volume. That is what we expect from the results of Indonesia's participation in the Dubai Expo," he emphasized.
 
He is also optimistic that in the end, introducing Indonesia to the world will have an impact on trade, investment, and tourism to boost the national economy.
 
"Obviously, that is our target, whether in the next year or in several years. We are hopeful of the 2020 Dubai Expo bringing benefits to us," he added.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
UN Human Rights Chief Shocked by Killing of Rohingya Activist

UN Human Rights Chief Shocked by Killing of Rohingya Activist

English
united nations
Health Protocol Task Force to Ensure Papua PON Safe from Covid-19 Case Surge

Health Protocol Task Force to Ensure Papua PON Safe from Covid-19 Case Surge

English
papua province
Indonesia Records 1,624 New Covid-19 Cases, 87 Deaths

Indonesia Records 1,624 New Covid-19 Cases, 87 Deaths

English
covid-19 pandemic
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
PMI Manufaktur Kembali Ekspansif Tanda Pengendalian Covid-19 Berjalan Efektif
Ekonomi

PMI Manufaktur Kembali Ekspansif Tanda Pengendalian Covid-19 Berjalan Efektif

940.475 Nakes Sudah Terima Vaksin <i>Booster</i> per 1 Oktober
Nasional

940.475 Nakes Sudah Terima Vaksin Booster per 1 Oktober

Daftar 20 Sekolah Terbaik Berdasarkan Nilai UTBK 2020-2021
Pendidikan

Daftar 20 Sekolah Terbaik Berdasarkan Nilai UTBK 2020-2021

Papua Segel Tike Final Futsal PON XX
Olahraga

Papua Segel Tike Final Futsal PON XX

Mundur dari Tinju, Manny Pacquiao Resmi Daftar sebagai Capres Filipina
Internasional

Mundur dari Tinju, Manny Pacquiao Resmi Daftar sebagai Capres Filipina

Cerita Unik Suliadi Ketika Menjadi Sopir Jokowi Di Solo
Otomotif

Cerita Unik Suliadi Ketika Menjadi Sopir Jokowi Di Solo

5 Perbedaan Squid Game dengan Tayangan Survival Lain
Hiburan

5 Perbedaan Squid Game dengan Tayangan Survival Lain

5 Trik Dekorasi Rumah Kecil Terlihat Luas
Properti

5 Trik Dekorasi Rumah Kecil Terlihat Luas

Refarming Frekuensi 2,3GHz Rampung, Perkuat Jaringan di 9 Klaster Indonesia
Teknologi

Refarming Frekuensi 2,3GHz Rampung, Perkuat Jaringan di 9 Klaster Indonesia

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!