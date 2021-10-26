English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The development of oil and gas infrastructure will also be continued.
The development of oil and gas infrastructure will also be continued.

Oil and Gas Sub-Sector Performance to Increase in 2022: Energy Ministry

English energy oil and gas indonesian government
Antara • 26 October 2021 16:52
Jakarta: The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) is optimistic of continued improvement in the performance of the oil and gas subsector next year as the national economy starts to recover.
 
"We are optimistic that oil and gas business activities would continue to improve and thus targeting oil and gas investment in 2022 to reach US$22.59 billion," Secretary of the Directorate General of Oil and Gas at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources Alimuddin Baso noted in a statement quoted in Jakarta, Tuesday.
 
Baso remarked that the Indonesian government was still evaluating the offer of oil and gas working areas for next year, with a plan to offer 12 oil and gas working areas.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


In addition, the Indonesian government targets the utilization of domestic gas to increase to 66 percent by 2022.
 
"The Indonesian government will continue to strive to produce appropriate policies and monitor the implementation of these policies through closer cooperation with stakeholders," Alimuddin affirmed.
 
Based on the results of a working meeting with the House of Representatives' Commission VII, the target for lifting or channeling oil and gas next year is set at 703 Millions of Barrels of Oil Per Day (MBOPD) and natural gas at 1,036 Millions of Barrels of Oil Per Day (MBOEPD), with an average Indonesian crude oil index of 63 US dollars per barrel.
 
The adjustment of gas prices for certain industries and electricity by providing price affordability to consumers is being continuously monitored in a bid to provide a better multiplier effect for the national economic growth.
 
The development of oil and gas infrastructure will also be continued through the target of building 40 thousand house connections by 2022.
 
Meanwhile, the distribution of converter kits for fishermen is targeted at 30 thousand packages and converter kits for farmers at 30 thousand packages.
 
In addition, construction of the Semarang - Batang Transmission Pipeline, as part of the Cirebon - Semarang section, will be started next year. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
All Public Institutions Must Be Open to Criticism: VP

All Public Institutions Must Be Open to Criticism: VP

English
vice president maruf amin
2,593 Branch Offices of Banks Close Amid Financial Digitization: OJK

2,593 Branch Offices of Banks Close Amid Financial Digitization: OJK

English
finance
Over 69.1 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against Covid-19

Over 69.1 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against Covid-19

English
covid-19 vaccine
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Presiden Sampaikan Harapan ASEAN kepada AS
Nasional

Presiden Sampaikan Harapan ASEAN kepada AS

Joe Biden Alokasikan Rp1,4 Triliun untuk Perkuat Hubungan ASEAN-AS
Internasional

Joe Biden Alokasikan Rp1,4 Triliun untuk Perkuat Hubungan ASEAN-AS

Lelang SUN Masih Diminati Investor
Ekonomi

Lelang SUN Masih Diminati Investor

Leg Pertama: Garuda Muda Kalah Tipis dari Timnas Australia U-23
Olahraga

Leg Pertama: Garuda Muda Kalah Tipis dari Timnas Australia U-23

Kunjungan Kerja ke Sumut, Nadiem Titip 3 Pesan untuk Pemda
Pendidikan

Kunjungan Kerja ke Sumut, Nadiem Titip 3 Pesan untuk Pemda

Tamu KTT G20 Di Bali Bakal Menggunakan Mobil Listrik Genesis G80
Otomotif

Tamu KTT G20 Di Bali Bakal Menggunakan Mobil Listrik Genesis G80

Dispatch Ungkap Fakta Mengejutkan Hubungan Kim Seon Ho dan Mantan Pacarnya, Ternyata...
Hiburan

Dispatch Ungkap Fakta Mengejutkan Hubungan Kim Seon Ho dan Mantan Pacarnya, Ternyata...

Zyrex Klaim Kinerja Keuangan Bagus, Kontribusi Semua Segmen
Teknologi

Zyrex Klaim Kinerja Keuangan Bagus, Kontribusi Semua Segmen

Hotel Milik Donald Trump Dijual Rp5,2 Triliun
Properti

Hotel Milik Donald Trump Dijual Rp5,2 Triliun

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!