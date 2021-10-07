English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Antam to Build Smelter in Southeast Sulawesi's North Konawe

English investment mining nickel
Antara • 07 October 2021 13:41
Kendari: State-owned mining company PT Aneka Tambang (Antam) Tbk is committed to building a smelter in its nickel mining concession in North Konawe district, Southeast Sulawesi province, as part of its business expansion. PT Antam signed a Heads of Agreement with Alchemist Metal Industry Pte Ltd and PT Gunbuster Nickel Industry on the development of nickel purification business, Antam General Manager for North Konawe Hendra Wijayanto said Wednesday.
 
“The signing took place last May in the presence of State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir, Investment Minister/Head of the Investment Coordination Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia, and Director-General of Mineral and Coal at the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry Ridwan Jamaluddin," Wijayanto said.
 
This agreement marks the initiation of a new nickel purification business ecosystem for Antam in North Konawe and North Morowali, Southeast Sulawesi, and becomes a milestone for MIND ID Group to maximize Indonesia’s added value nickel resources, he said.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Antam is also fully committed to implementing good mining practices in each of its operations, Wijayanto added.
 
In carrying out any mining activity, Antam always pays attention to technical aspects and operational standardization of mining activity and conservation of mineral resources, he said.
 
In addition, Antam also accords priority to its commitment to keep the occupational safety and health and the environmental protection aspect in accordance with environmental documents such as the environmental impact analysis (AMDAL) and Post-Mining Plan Document (RPT). 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Committed to Accelerating Covid-19 Vaccination Drive: Spokesperson

Indonesia Committed to Accelerating Covid-19 Vaccination Drive: Spokesperson

English
indonesian government
Komcad's Resolve to Bolster People's Defense System: President Jokowi

Komcad's Resolve to Bolster People's Defense System: President Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
Indonesia Committed to Cutting Carbon Emissions in Air Transportation

Indonesia Committed to Cutting Carbon Emissions in Air Transportation

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
DPR Sahkan RUU Harmonisasi Peraturan Perpajakan Menjadi UU
Nasional

DPR Sahkan RUU Harmonisasi Peraturan Perpajakan Menjadi UU

Papua Tempel Ketat Jabar di Puncak Klasemen PON Papua
Olahraga

Papua Tempel Ketat Jabar di Puncak Klasemen PON Papua

Kebakaran Gardu Induk Kebon Jeruk, 3 Wilayah di Jakarta Barat Masih Padam
Ekonomi

Kebakaran Gardu Induk Kebon Jeruk, 3 Wilayah di Jakarta Barat Masih Padam

Asus dan Noctua Kolaborasi Kartu Grafis Terkecang dan Paling Senyap
Teknologi

Asus dan Noctua Kolaborasi Kartu Grafis Terkecang dan Paling Senyap

Pendaftaran Seleksi PPPK Guru Tahap II Dibuka, Cek Jadwalnya di Sini
Pendidikan

Pendaftaran Seleksi PPPK Guru Tahap II Dibuka, Cek Jadwalnya di Sini

Pemerintah Tetapkan 8 SNI Baterai Kendaraan Listrik, Apa Saja?
Otomotif

Pemerintah Tetapkan 8 SNI Baterai Kendaraan Listrik, Apa Saja?

Penguasa Dubai Perintahkan Peretasan Mantan Istri dan Pengacaranya
Internasional

Penguasa Dubai Perintahkan Peretasan Mantan Istri dan Pengacaranya

Pemeran Widji Thukul, Gunawan Maryanto Meninggal Dunia
Hiburan

Pemeran Widji Thukul, Gunawan Maryanto Meninggal Dunia

5 Kombinasi Warna Ini Bikin Ruang Tamu Kecil Tampak Luas
Properti

5 Kombinasi Warna Ini Bikin Ruang Tamu Kecil Tampak Luas

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!