Kendari: State-owned mining company PT Aneka Tambang (Antam) Tbk is committed to building a smelter in its nickel mining concession in North Konawe district, Southeast Sulawesi province, as part of its business expansion. PT Antam signed a Heads of Agreement with Alchemist Metal Industry Pte Ltd and PT Gunbuster Nickel Industry on the development of nickel purification business, Antam General Manager for North Konawe Hendra Wijayanto said Wednesday.“The signing took place last May in the presence of State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir, Investment Minister/Head of the Investment Coordination Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia, and Director-General of Mineral and Coal at the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry Ridwan Jamaluddin," Wijayanto said.This agreement marks the initiation of a new nickel purification business ecosystem for Antam in North Konawe and North Morowali, Southeast Sulawesi, and becomes a milestone for MIND ID Group to maximize Indonesia’s added value nickel resources, he said.Antam is also fully committed to implementing good mining practices in each of its operations, Wijayanto added.In carrying out any mining activity, Antam always pays attention to technical aspects and operational standardization of mining activity and conservation of mineral resources, he said.In addition, Antam also accords priority to its commitment to keep the occupational safety and health and the environmental protection aspect in accordance with environmental documents such as the environmental impact analysis (AMDAL) and Post-Mining Plan Document (RPT).