Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati (Photo:Kemenkeu)
Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati (Photo:Kemenkeu)

State Budget Maintained Rp10.3 Trillion Surplus in March: Finance Minister

English state budget finance tax
Antara • 20 April 2022 17:51
Jakarta: Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati stated that the 2022 State Revenue and Expenditure Budget experienced a surplus of Rp10.3 trillion until the end of March.
 
As of March 2022, the government had funded as much as Rp139.4 trillion, just half as compared to the funding during the same period last year, capped at Rp332.8 trillion.
 
"Surplus coupled with drastically less funding are indicators of better condition of the State Revenue and Expenditure Budget. This is great because the budget is certainly needed (for supporting) many aspects, such as serving as a shock absorber, for public protection, and building infrastructure, the Finance Minister noted during a press conference titled "State Budget Work Performance and Facts (APBN KiTa)."

The minister stated that as of March 2022, state revenue was capped up to Rp501.0 trillion, or grew by 32.1 percent year-on-year (yoy).
 
The revenue came from taxes that reached Rp322.5 trillion, 41.4-percent growth; customs amounting to Rp79.3 trillion, 27.3-percent growth; and Non-Tax State Revenues, which reached Rp99.1 trillion, or grew by 11.8 percent.
 
"This illustrates a positive tale that our revenue is going strong, growing to 32.1 percent, not only due to the windfall in commodity prices but also a solid and (even spread) in economic recovery," he affirmed.
 
As per March 2022, state expenditures were capped at 490.6 trillion, a decrease by 6.2 percent as compared to the spending of Rp523.0 trillion recorded during the same month in 2021.
 
The expenditures comprised central government spending totalling Rp314.2 trillion that decreased by 10.3 percent yoy due to a decline of 25.6 percent in spending by ministries and institutions.
 
However, non-ministerial and institutional spending recorded an increase by 10.6 percent, as it was recorded at Rp164.2 trillion.
 
On the other hand, transfers to regions and village funds reached Rp176.5 trillion by the end of March 2022, growing two percent from the same period last year.

 
(WAH)
