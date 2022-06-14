English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The transition to a net-zero future will not be stress-free. (Photo: medcom.id)
The transition to a net-zero future will not be stress-free. (Photo: medcom.id)

Asia-Pacific Countries Urged to Overhaul Energy Sector to Reach Net-Zero Future

English Climate Change energy asia-pacific
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 14 June 2022 11:38
Manila: Asia and the Pacific must overhaul its energy sector to transition to a net-zero future that is vital in the fight against climate change, Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masatsugu Asakawa said today at the Asia Clean Energy Forum (ACEF).
 
"The transition to a net-zero future will not be stress-free: it calls for an overhaul of the energy sector—its policies, structure, governance, financing, and technologies,” said Asakawa in a press release on Tuesday.
 
"We must strive to transition to clean, secure, and resilient energy that can also support just and inclusive growth for the region," Asakawa added.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


More than 50% of global greenhouse gas emissions come from Asia and the Pacific, where some 157 million people in the region remain without electricity. ADB adopted a new energy policy in 2021 which pursues universal access to reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy services while promoting the low-carbon transition.
 
Asakawa said ADB will continue to deliver progressive, effective energy solutions under the bank’s ambition to provide $100 billion in cumulative climate finance from 2019 to 2030. ADB is promoting innovative financing models such as the Energy Transition Mechanism to accelerate the early retirement of coal plants, and the ASEAN Green Recovery Platform which invests in climate-resilient infrastructure in Southeast Asia to speed up the recovery from the pandemic.
 
Hosted by ADB and co-organized by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Korea Energy Agency (KEA), ACEF 2022 runs from 14 to 17 June. More than 3,000 delegates are expected to join the online event including policy makers, energy and private sector professionals, and civil society organizations from around the world.
 
This year’s forum explores integrated solutions in technology, finance, and policy to achieve the clean energy transition, meet countries’ Nationally Determined Contributions, and contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals.
 
On June 16, ADB will launch a new digital ecological sensitivity mapping tool to enable countries to scale up their renewable energy infrastructure without harming birds and biodiversity. Wind and solar projects require large areas for utility-scale electricity generation, but if sited incorrectly, these can impact threatened species and lead to natural habitat losses—Potentially releasing millions of tons of stored carbon. Developed with BirdLife International, ADB’s Avian Sensitivity Tool for Energy Planning, or AVISTEP, will initially cover India, Nepal, Thailand, and Viet Nam.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Turkiye Urged to Boost Adaptation Against Impact of Climate Change

Turkiye Urged to Boost Adaptation Against Impact of Climate Change

English
Turkey
FAO, World Bank Cooperate to Stem Hunger in Afghanistan

FAO, World Bank Cooperate to Stem Hunger in Afghanistan

English
afghanistan
Indonesia's BKKBN Wins 2022 UN Population Award

Indonesia's BKKBN Wins 2022 UN Population Award

English
bkkbn
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
842 Produk Impor di e-Katalog, Presiden: Coret
Nasional

842 Produk Impor di e-Katalog, Presiden: Coret

LKPP Terbitkan Aturan Pengadaan IKN, Prioritaskan UMK Kalimantan
Ekonomi

LKPP Terbitkan Aturan Pengadaan IKN, Prioritaskan UMK Kalimantan

Luluk Diana Sabet Gelar Juara Dunia Angkat Besi Remaja IWF 2022 di Meksiko
Olahraga

Luluk Diana Sabet Gelar Juara Dunia Angkat Besi Remaja IWF 2022 di Meksiko

Dapat Izin Berlabuh di Indonesia, Siapakah Starlink?
Teknologi

Dapat Izin Berlabuh di Indonesia, Siapakah Starlink?

Menlu Retno Tegaskan Perang Rusia-Ukraina Pengaruhi Indo-Pasifik
Internasional

Menlu Retno Tegaskan Perang Rusia-Ukraina Pengaruhi Indo-Pasifik

BMW & Ford Bakal Gunakan Baterai Solid-State, Apa itu?
Otomotif

BMW & Ford Bakal Gunakan Baterai Solid-State, Apa itu?

Belum Dapat Formasi, Guru Swasta Kadung Dipecat Karena Lolos PPPK
Pendidikan

Belum Dapat Formasi, Guru Swasta Kadung Dipecat Karena Lolos PPPK

Audy Item Ada di Lokasi Iko Uwais Pukuli Orang
Hiburan

Audy Item Ada di Lokasi Iko Uwais Pukuli Orang

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!