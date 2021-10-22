APEC Finance Ministers Discuss Inclusive, Sustainable Recovery

Wellington: APEC Finance Ministers convened virtually a week after many of them had gathered for the Annual Meetings of the Boards of Governors of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group.
They acknowledged their common pursuit for finding efficient tools in responding to COVID-19 to ensure member economies continue to preserve jobs and livelihoods, fund public services, and protect the most vulnerable communities.
"We continue to battle the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic," said New Zealand Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson when he opened the 2021 APEC Finance Ministers’ Meeting on Friday, as quoted by the APEC Secretariat.
Minister Robertson explained that although economic activity across the region has rebounded and vaccination rates are increasing, managing the complexity of APEC’s economies is a significant challenge as members face plenty of headwinds, some of which can be influenced directly through individual and collective actions.
APEC Finance Ministers discussed ways to balance fiscal policy in combatting COVID-19 and enable recovery, and at the same time guarantee its long-term sustainability.
Finance ministers also deliberated on approaches to budgets and budgeting, which can help support fiscal policy deliver its objectives, as well as member economies’ priorities such as environmental sustainability and well-being.
Robertson also called on member economies to play their part in responding to the climate challenge, spur green innovation and make economies more resilient.
Noting the importance of climate change and the transition to a lower carbon future, finance ministers explored policy tools to ensure the necessary flow of capital to support this shift, including the use of fiscal funding tools, and innovative forms of funding including partnerships with the private sector.
Ministers issued a joint statement at the conclusion of their meeting and agreed on the refreshed Cebu Action Plan strategy, which encourages economies to pursue a more sustainable financial future for the Asia-Pacific region.
The next APEC Finance Ministers’ Meeting will be held in Thailand in October 2022.