President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
President Jokowi Urges Regional Heads to Tackle Rising Inflation

Andhika Prasetyo, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 07 September 2022 12:02
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that an increase in the prices of subsidized and non-subsidized fuel products would contribute to a spike in inflation rate of up to 1.8 percent. 
 
As a result, the Ministry of Finance (Kemenkeu) projects the inflation rate this year to touch 6.8 percent.
 
"Indeed, the main challenge of all countries is economic growth and inflation," said President Jokowi at the 100 Indonesian Economists Workshop in Jakarta on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.
 
The Head of State believes that the inflation rate could still be maintained or even lowered.
 
However, all parties, starting from the central government and local governments, must work extraordinarily and make various breakthroughs.

"The (rising inflation) would happen if we are idle. I don't want to be idle. We have to intervene," said Jokowi.
 
Jokowi asked district, city and provincial governments to use 2 percent of the general allocation funds (DAU) for social assistance and unexpected spending. 
 
"Unexpected spending can be used to overcome inflation in what way? Cover the differences in transportation costs and distribution costs," said Jokowi.
 
"If all local governments are like that, I believe our inflation will be well maintained," said Jokowi.
 
(WAH)

Peringatan!