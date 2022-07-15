English  
The government is preparing a presidential instruction to accelerate the use of electric cars in the government territory. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia's Banking Industry Urged to Support Electric Vehicle Development

Antara • 15 July 2022 17:44
Jakarta: Chief of the Presidential Staff (KSP), Moeldoko, invited the banking industry in Indonesia to support financing the development of the national electric vehicle industry.
 
Moeldoko noted that the role of banks and financing corporations in the national electric vehicle industry ecosystem would eliminate the perception that electric vehicles are expensive.
 
“There is an assumption that electric cars are expensive. For this matter, we need commitments from banks and corporations to support financing the electric vehicle industry and consumers,” Moeldoko stated during the Leaders Insight Seminar on Scaling Up Green Finance in Indonesia in Nusa Dua, Bali, Friday.

Moeldoko, concurrently chairman of the Indonesian Electric Vehicle Industry Association (Periklindo), admitted that development of the electric vehicle ecosystem in Indonesia still encountered numerous challenges, such as the dilemma to prioritize the development of electric car production or supporting facilities, such as battery charging stations.
 
"If we have an electric vehicle but no charging station, it would be a problem. However, if we build many charging stations, with the growth of electric cars being stagnant, then it would also create a problem. No one wants to invest," he explained.
 
To address this problem, Moeldoko called on the government to support the transition and conversion of conventional vehicles to electric vehicles.
 
"This has started to be tested at the Ministry of Transportation. Later, the same thing will be done in other ministries and agencies," he added.
 
He earlier noted that the government was currently preparing a presidential instruction (inpres) to accelerate the use of electric vehicles, especially in government circles.
 
"Currently, the government is preparing a presidential instruction to accelerate the use of electric cars in the government territory that will be required to use electric vehicles," he stated on July 11.
 
Through the presidential instruction, the use of electric vehicles in the government environment will be conducted in stages, he stated.
 
"The concept is ready. We just have to wait," he remarked.
 
The efforts to accelerate the use of electric vehicles is the government's step to realize the mandate contained in Presidential Regulation (Perpres) Number 55 of 2019 on the Battery-Based Electric Motor Vehicle Program for Road Transportation

 
(WAH)
