The Consulate Awards 2022 (Photo: KJRI Hong Kong)
The Consulate Awards 2022 (Photo: KJRI Hong Kong)

Indonesian Consulate General Honors Leading Investors in Hong Kong

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 14 July 2022 13:05
Jakarta: The Consulate Awards 2022 have been presented to six companies for their contribution to promoting Hong Kong's investment in Indonesia. 
 
"The COVID-19 pandemic condition did not necessarily dampen business and investment prospects," the Indonesian Consulate General in Hong Kong said in a press release on Thursday.
 
"As an evidence, six companies had accomplished to do business and investment in various sectors in Indonesia which then received appreciation from the Government of Indonesia through The Consulate Awards," it added. 

Hong Kong is, in fact, the second largest investor in Indonesia.
 
The six investors who were awarded the Consulate Awards 2022 award include Road King Expressway International Holdings Limited (Investor of the Year on Toll Road Infrastructure), WeLab Limited (Investor of the Year on Digital Transformation), Man Shun Cheong Enterprise Limited (Investor of the Year on Small and Medium Enterprises), Combine Will International Holdings Limited (Investor of the Year on Labor Intensive Investment), Hutchison Ports (Investor of the Year on Port Infrastructure), and ELL Environment Holdings Limited (Investor of the Year on Green Energy).
 
This appreciation acted as an acknowledgment to Hong Kong entrepreneurs and investors for their contribution to spur investment in Indonesia.
 
(WAH)
