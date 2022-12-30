English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
The president congratulated Malaysia for the formation of the new government. (Photo: medcom.id)
The president congratulated Malaysia for the formation of the new government. (Photo: medcom.id)

President Jokowi Expects Proper Migrant Workers' Placement System under New Malaysia PM

Antara • 30 December 2022 21:18
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) expressed hope that the one-channel system for the placement of Indonesian migrant workers in Malaysia would be implemented properly under the premiership of Anwar Ibrahim.
 
"The Malaysian foreign minister reiterated the commitment to the protection of Indonesian migrant workers in Malaysia," Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi stated after accompanying the president to receive the courtesy visit of Malaysian Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir at the Merdeka Palace here Friday.
 
At the bilateral meeting, the president congratulated Malaysia for the formation of the new government under Prime Minister Ibrahim after the election last November, she noted.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Meanwhile, Zambry reiterated his full support and confidence in Indonesia that will preside over the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2023, Marsudi remarked.
 
Marsudi said her Malaysian counterpart opined that Indonesia would form a formidable ASEAN Chairmanship amid ongoing global challenges and crises.
 
"Dato' Seri Zambry expressed his confidence that Indonesia's chairmanship will become a formidable (leadership) when the condition demands a strong leadership due to challenges in the global and regional sectors," Marsudi stated.
 
Zambry also informed Jokowi regarding the prime minister's plan to visit Indonesia next January. In response, the president urged Marsudi to prepare concrete deliverables with Malaysia.
 
"There has been a commitment that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will visit Indonesia, and I was asked to prepare concrete deliverables that could be produced from Anwar's visit to Indonesia," the foreign minister remarked.
 
Ibrahim's planned visit to Indonesia in January will be his first overseas visit since his inauguration as prime minister on November 24.
 
Malaysian king, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah of Pahang, consented to inaugurate Anwar as the prime minister last November following consultation with the Conference of Rulers, comprising monarchies of Malaysian states, to break the political impasse due to the hung parliament produced by the 15th General Election on November 19.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The government did not revoke the health emergency status. (Photo: medcom.id)

COVID-19 Pandemic Has Not Truly Ended: Indonesian President

President Jokowi Issue Regulation in Lieu of Law on Job Creation

PDI-P to Announce Presidential Candidate in 2023: Secretary General

BACA JUGA
Indonesia Has Potential to Make ASEAN Axis of Global Economy: Kadin

Indonesia Has Potential to Make ASEAN Axis of Global Economy: Kadin

English
ASEAN
COVID-19 Pandemic Has Not Truly Ended: Indonesian President

COVID-19 Pandemic Has Not Truly Ended: Indonesian President

English
covid-19 pandemic
President Jokowi Issue Regulation in Lieu of Law on Job Creation

President Jokowi Issue Regulation in Lieu of Law on Job Creation

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
PPKM Dicabut, Aturan Wajib Masker di KRL dan MRT Masih Berlaku
Nasional

PPKM Dicabut, Aturan Wajib Masker di KRL dan MRT Masih Berlaku

Menkeu: Lebih Susah Beli Sukuk Ritel Ketimbang Tiket Blackpink
Ekonomi

Menkeu: Lebih Susah Beli Sukuk Ritel Ketimbang Tiket Blackpink

Apologi PSSI atas Aksi Perusakan Bus Timnas Thailand
Olahraga

Apologi PSSI atas Aksi Perusakan Bus Timnas Thailand

Putin Ingin Tingkatkan Kerja Sama Militer dengan Tiongkok
Internasional

Putin Ingin Tingkatkan Kerja Sama Militer dengan Tiongkok

Kacau, JPPI: Kasus Korupsi di Sekolah Meningkat 100% pada 2022
Pendidikan

Kacau, JPPI: Kasus Korupsi di Sekolah Meningkat 100% pada 2022

Gelombang PHK di Perusahaan Teknologi Selama 2022
Teknologi

Gelombang PHK di Perusahaan Teknologi Selama 2022

Akun YouTube Raditya Dika Kena Hack: Subscriber Hilang 15 Ribu
Hiburan

Akun YouTube Raditya Dika Kena Hack: Subscriber Hilang 15 Ribu

Pengembangan Kendaraan Listrik Mendorong Investasi Industri Otomotif
Otomotif

Pengembangan Kendaraan Listrik Mendorong Investasi Industri Otomotif

Kaleidoskop 2022: Desain Hotel Paling Unik, Bekas Penjara hingga di Atas Pohon
Properti

Kaleidoskop 2022: Desain Hotel Paling Unik, Bekas Penjara hingga di Atas Pohon

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!