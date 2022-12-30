President Jokowi Expects Proper Migrant Workers' Placement System under New Malaysia PM

"The Malaysian foreign minister reiterated the commitment to the protection of Indonesian migrant workers in Malaysia," Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi stated after accompanying the president to receive the courtesy visit of Malaysian Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir at the Merdeka Palace here Friday.
At the bilateral meeting, the president congratulated Malaysia for the formation of the new government under Prime Minister Ibrahim after the election last November, she noted.
Meanwhile, Zambry reiterated his full support and confidence in Indonesia that will preside over the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2023, Marsudi remarked.
Marsudi said her Malaysian counterpart opined that Indonesia would form a formidable ASEAN Chairmanship amid ongoing global challenges and crises.
"Dato' Seri Zambry expressed his confidence that Indonesia's chairmanship will become a formidable (leadership) when the condition demands a strong leadership due to challenges in the global and regional sectors," Marsudi stated.
Zambry also informed Jokowi regarding the prime minister's plan to visit Indonesia next January. In response, the president urged Marsudi to prepare concrete deliverables with Malaysia.
"There has been a commitment that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will visit Indonesia, and I was asked to prepare concrete deliverables that could be produced from Anwar's visit to Indonesia," the foreign minister remarked.
Ibrahim's planned visit to Indonesia in January will be his first overseas visit since his inauguration as prime minister on November 24.
Malaysian king, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah of Pahang, consented to inaugurate Anwar as the prime minister last November following consultation with the Conference of Rulers, comprising monarchies of Malaysian states, to break the political impasse due to the hung parliament produced by the 15th General Election on November 19.