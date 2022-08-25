English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati (Photo:Kemenkeu)
Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati (Photo:Kemenkeu)

Regions Can Use Rp14 Trillion Contingency Fund to Fight Inflation: Finance Minister

Antara • 25 August 2022 21:56
Jakarta: Local governments can use the Rp14-trillion contingency fund for unforeseen and unexpected expenses in the 2022 regional budget (APBD) for efforts to counter inflation, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati has said.
 
"In a recent meeting, the President asked local governments to use unexpected funds in the regional budget, which has only been used for Rp1.8 trillion as of this August," she informed during a meeting with the House of Representatives here on Thursday.
 
The funds can be actively used by regional administrations just by requesting their arrangement from the Home Minister, while the main regulation has been issued recently.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Indrawati said she expected the unforeseen contingency fund to be used to provide subsidies or compensation to stabilize prices, including regional transportation tariffs.
 
Furthermore, it is expected that the Regional Inflation Control Team (TPID) will continue to cooperate with the Central Inflation Control Team (TPIP).
 
During the meeting, Bank Indonesia (BI) senior deputy governor Destry Damayanti said that TPIP and TPID are currently focusing on controlling food inflation, which reached 11 percent year on year (yoy) in July 2022.
 
TPIP and TPID are striving to bring down food inflation to 6 percent yoy, she informed.
 
"If food inflation is not reduced, it will impact core inflation. So far, we have seen that the inflation of government-administered prices can be controlled, but food inflation is a problem," Damayanti said.
 
Therefore, BI, together with the government, has formed the National Movement for Food Inflation Control (GNPIP), which must be intensified by TPIP and TPID, she said.
 
The movement aims to overcome the unbalanced food supply across regions and organize the people's markets in some areas.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
IFG Labuan Bajo Marathon 2022 to Offer Challenging Route, Stunning Views

IFG Labuan Bajo Marathon 2022 to Offer Challenging Route, Stunning Views

English
tourism
Agriculture Minister Asks West Sulawesi to Prepare 10,000 Hectares of Land for Plantation

Agriculture Minister Asks West Sulawesi to Prepare 10,000 Hectares of Land for Plantation

English
agriculture
Indonesian Entrepreneurs Encouraged to Create Conducive Business Climate

Indonesian Entrepreneurs Encouraged to Create Conducive Business Climate

English
business
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Geram, Sri Mulyani: Yang Mampu Jangan Konsumsi BBM Subsidi!
Ekonomi

Geram, Sri Mulyani: Yang Mampu Jangan Konsumsi BBM Subsidi!

3 Anggota Garda Revolusi Iran Tewas dalam Serangan AS di Suriah
Internasional

3 Anggota Garda Revolusi Iran Tewas dalam Serangan AS di Suriah

LTMPT Rilis Daftar 10 Sekolah Terbaik di Indonesia Berdasarkan Nilai UTBK 2022
Pendidikan

LTMPT Rilis Daftar 10 Sekolah Terbaik di Indonesia Berdasarkan Nilai UTBK 2022

Kasus Covid-19 Nasional Bertambah 4.549 Hari Ini
Nasional

Kasus Covid-19 Nasional Bertambah 4.549 Hari Ini

Ini Penyebab Sirkuit Sentul Tidak Bisa Gelar Balapan Mobil
Otomotif

Ini Penyebab Sirkuit Sentul Tidak Bisa Gelar Balapan Mobil

Kejuaraan Dunia Bulu Tangkis 2022: Singkirkan Wakil India, Ahsan/Hendra Pastikan Laga <i>All Indonesia Semifinal</i>
Olahraga

Kejuaraan Dunia Bulu Tangkis 2022: Singkirkan Wakil India, Ahsan/Hendra Pastikan Laga All Indonesia Semifinal

Jess No Limit dan Sisca Kohl Ternyata Sudah Tunangan Sejak Dua Bulan Lalu
Hiburan

Jess No Limit dan Sisca Kohl Ternyata Sudah Tunangan Sejak Dua Bulan Lalu

100 Hari Menuju Indonesia Esports Summit: Bali 14th World Esports Championship 2022
Teknologi

100 Hari Menuju Indonesia Esports Summit: Bali 14th World Esports Championship 2022

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!