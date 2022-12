Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: Indonesian exports of manufacturing products during period January–November 2022 increased by 18.59 percent compared to the same period last year, according to the Central Statistics Agency."Exports of agriculture, forestry, and fisheries increased by 12.44 percent and exports of mining and others increased by 74.15 percent," BPS said in a media release on Thursday.Non-oil and gas exports in November 2022 reached US$22.99 billion, decreasing 1.94 percent compared to non-oil and gas exports in October 2022 but increasing 6.88 percent compared to November 2021.The main country destinations of non-oil and gas exports in November 2022 were China at US$6.28 billion, United States at US$2.10 billion, and Japan at US$1.90 billion, with the contribution of the three reached 44.73 percent.Meanwhile, exports to ASEAN and the European Union amounted to US$4.25 billion and US$1.55 billion, respectively.According to the province of origin, Indonesia’s largest exports in January– November 2022 came from West Java with a value of US$35.61 billion (13.28 percent), followed by East Kalimantan at US$33.30 billion (12.42 percent) and East Java at US$22.87 billion (8.53 percent).