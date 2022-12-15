"Exports of agriculture, forestry, and fisheries increased by 12.44 percent and exports of mining and others increased by 74.15 percent," BPS said in a media release on Thursday.
Non-oil and gas exports in November 2022 reached US$22.99 billion, decreasing 1.94 percent compared to non-oil and gas exports in October 2022 but increasing 6.88 percent compared to November 2021.
The main country destinations of non-oil and gas exports in November 2022 were China at US$6.28 billion, United States at US$2.10 billion, and Japan at US$1.90 billion, with the contribution of the three reached 44.73 percent.
Meanwhile, exports to ASEAN and the European Union amounted to US$4.25 billion and US$1.55 billion, respectively.
According to the province of origin, Indonesia’s largest exports in January– November 2022 came from West Java with a value of US$35.61 billion (13.28 percent), followed by East Kalimantan at US$33.30 billion (12.42 percent) and East Java at US$22.87 billion (8.53 percent).