English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Tourism sector recovery and private consumption will remain the major drivers of growth. (Photo: medcom.id)
Tourism sector recovery and private consumption will remain the major drivers of growth. (Photo: medcom.id)

Thailand's Economy to Recover to Pre-Pandemic Level This Year: World Bank

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 14 December 2022 12:58
Bangkok: Thailand’s economy is projected to recover to its pre-pandemic level in 2022, but the pace of growth will be slower-than-expected in 2023 owing to global headwinds, the World Bank has said.
 
According to the World Bank, the economy is projected to expand by 3.4 percent in 2022 and 3.6 percent in 2023. 
 
However, economic growth in 2023 has been revised down by 0.7 percentage point compared to June projections reflecting faster-than-expected decline in global demand. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Moreover, tourism sector recovery and private consumption will remain the major drivers of growth.
 
The Thailand Economic Monitor for December 2022: Fiscal Policy for a Resilient and Equitable Future, released today, finds that the Thai economy has shown resilience to recent global shocks. 
 
Economic growth accelerated to 4.5 percent in the third quarter of this year fueled by resurgent private consumption and strong tourism inflows following economic reopening in May and the authorities’ measures to mitigate cost-of-living pressures. 
 
Tourism arrivals reached 45 percent of the pre-pandemic level in September, surpassing those in Indonesia and the Philippines.
 
Most recently, Thailand experienced a significant slowdown in exports growth like other ASEAN peers, reflecting the impact of the global economic slowdown. Exports of goods are expected to contract by 2.1 percent in 2023, a sharp decline from the estimated expansion of 8.1 percent in 2022. This downward revision reflects weakening demand from the major trading partners, including China, the European Union, and the US.
 
"As Thailand looks towards resuming its path towards high-income country status post-pandemic, raising adequate fiscal space will be necessary to meet the additional spending need and provide a fiscal buffer for future shocks," said Fabrizio Zarcone, World Bank Country Manager for Thailand, in a media relase on Wednesday.
 
The report recommends improving jobs and earnings opportunities among low-income groups, while creating fiscal space to achieve adequate spending on social assistance for the most vulnerable groups including elderly, disabled and extreme poor people. 
 
Furthermore, financing the necessary public investments in physical and digital infrastructure and human capital to promote growth and human development in the longer term will also be critical for achieving sustainable poverty reduction.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Ilustrasi kuliah. Medcom

Intip Backgroud Pendidikan 5 Artis Famous Thailand Ini Yuk!

Selamat! Thailand Catat 10 Juta Kunjungan Turis Asing Sepanjang 2022

Belum Puas Berkuasa, PM Thailand Bakal Nyalon di Pemilu Mendatang

BACA JUGA
Australian PM to Visit Papua New Guinea on January 12-13

Australian PM to Visit Papua New Guinea on January 12-13

English
Australia
Philippine Economy Expected to Grow 7.4% in 2022: ADB

Philippine Economy Expected to Grow 7.4% in 2022: ADB

English
philippines
34 Houses Damaged following Magnitude 5.2 Earthquake in Karangasem

34 Houses Damaged following Magnitude 5.2 Earthquake in Karangasem

English
disaster
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Antisipasi Tiongkok, Jepang Akan Umumkan Perombakan Terbesar Bidang Pertahanan
Internasional

Antisipasi Tiongkok, Jepang Akan Umumkan Perombakan Terbesar Bidang Pertahanan

Indonesian Idol XII Hadirkan 11 Juri, Ini Daftarnya
Hiburan

Indonesian Idol XII Hadirkan 11 Juri, Ini Daftarnya

BI Peringatkan RI Harus Waspada Hadapi Gejolak Ekonomi Global
Ekonomi

BI Peringatkan RI Harus Waspada Hadapi Gejolak Ekonomi Global

Terus Menurun, Jumlah Dokter Spesialis di Indonesia Terendah ke-3 di Asean
Pendidikan

Terus Menurun, Jumlah Dokter Spesialis di Indonesia Terendah ke-3 di Asean

6 Fakta Menarik Argentina Lolos ke Final Piala Dunia 2022: Messi Banjir Rekor
Olahraga

6 Fakta Menarik Argentina Lolos ke Final Piala Dunia 2022: Messi Banjir Rekor

Sidang Digabung, Tapi Bharada E Tetap Dipisahkan dari Ferdy Sambo
Nasional

Sidang Digabung, Tapi Bharada E Tetap Dipisahkan dari Ferdy Sambo

Daimler Ajak Bos-Bos PO Ke Brazil, Ngintip Bus Listrik Baru
Otomotif

Daimler Ajak Bos-Bos PO Ke Brazil, Ngintip Bus Listrik Baru

Bulan Depan, Ada Headset Dyson yang Bisa Bersihkan Udara
Teknologi

Bulan Depan, Ada Headset Dyson yang Bisa Bersihkan Udara

Lebih Tinggi dari GWK, Monumen Reog Senilai Rp84 Miliar Bakal Dibangun di Ponorogo
Properti

Lebih Tinggi dari GWK, Monumen Reog Senilai Rp84 Miliar Bakal Dibangun di Ponorogo

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!