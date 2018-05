Bayern Muenchen Tambah Kontrak Franck Ribery

Proud to announce, I just signed a contract until 2019 with @fcbayern! When I came to Munich in 2007 I was looking for a way to push my career to the next level. But I‘ve never imagined to win eight German Championships, five DFB Cups and the Champions League trophy with this club. But what I found above all that success is a place called home. Thanks to everyone who is supporting me, to my beloved family and friends, the best fans, team mates and staff. Let’s work hard to make this time another glorious chapter in the story of the best club in the world! ????????????????? #MiaSanMia #Ribéry2019 #fr7????

