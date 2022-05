Minta Maaf Update 2.7 Ditunda, Genshin Impact Bagikan 400 Primogem

Delay for the Version 2.7 Update Compensation Notice



Dear Travelers,

Due to project progress, the Version 2.7 update will be postponed.



From 2022/05/11 to the Version 2.7 update, we will issue compensation to Travelers every week.



