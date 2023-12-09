Teknologi  
Daftar Pemenang The Game Awards 2023

Medcom • 09 Desember 2023 12:17
Jakarta: Ajang The Game Awards 2023 sudah berhasil digelar dan pastinya menghadirkan berbagai pemenang. Terdapat sebuah game yang juga berhasil mendominasi banyaknya penghargaan atau nominasi dari ajang penghargaan tersebut. Salah satunya adalah Baldur’s Gate 3 yang berhasil membawa pulang 6 penghargaan dari The Game Awards 2023.
 
Maka dari itu, redaksi teknologi Medcom.id akan mendaftar semua pemenag yang berhasil membawa pulang trofi pada ajang tersebut. Berikut adalah jajaran para pemenang:
 
- Game of The Year: Baldur’s Gate 3
- Best Game Direction: Alan Wake 2
- Best Art Direction: Alan Wake 2
- Best Score/Music: Final Fantasy 16
- Best Audio Design: Hi-Fi Rush
- Best Performance: Neil Newbon - Baldur’s Gate 3 - Asterion
- Game for Impact: Tchia
- Best Ongoing: Cyberpunk 2077
- Best Indie Game: Sea of Stars
- Best Debut Indie Game: Cocoon
- Best Mobile Game: Honkai: Star Rail
- Best Community Support: Baldur’s Gate 3
- Best VR/AR: Resident Evil Village
- Innovation in Accessibility: Forza Motorsport
- Best Action Game: Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon
- Best Action/Adventure Game: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Best RPG: Baldur’s Gate 3
- Best Fighting Game: Street Fighter 6
- Best Family Game: Super Mario Bros Wonder
- Best Sports/Racing Game: Forza Motorsports
- Best SIM/Strategy: Pikmin 4
- Best Multiplayer Game: Baldur’s Gate 3
- Content Creator of the Year: IronMouse
- Best Esports Athlete: Faker - League of Legends
- Best Esports Coach: Christine “Potter” Chi
- Best Esports Event: 2023 League of Legends World Championship.
- Best Esports Game: Valorant
- Best Esports Team: JD Gaming
- Most Anticipated Game: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Best Adaptation: The Last of Us
- Player’s Voice: Baldur’s Gate 3
Itulah semua pemenang yang berhasil membawa pulang trofi atau penghargaan dari semua nominasi yang ada. Jika disimpulkan bahwa Baldur’s Gate 3 berhasil mendominasi ajang ini, mengingat bahwa game tersebut mendapatkan 8 nominasi dan game tersebut berhasil memenangkan 6 dari 8 nominasi yang ada. (Christopher Louis)
 
