MU vs Liverpool. (Foto: AFP/Oli Scarff)
MU vs Liverpool. (Foto: AFP/Oli Scarff)

Hasil Drawing Piala FA: MU Jumpa Liverpool

Olahraga Liverpool FC Manchester United piala fa
Alfa Mandalika • 12 Januari 2021 08:51
Jakarta: Manchester United bakal berjumpa Liverpool pada babak keempat Piala FA. Hal itu diketahui usai dilakukan undian, Selasa 12 Januari 2021 WIB.
 
United lolos ke putaran keempat setelah mengalahkan Watford, 1-0. Sedangkan Liverpool, mereka menghancurkan Aston Villa dengan kedudukan 4-1. United dan Liverpool dijadwalkan bertemu antara 22-25 Januari.
 
Kedua tim juga sedang bersaing di papan atas klasemen Liga Primer Inggris. Liverpool dan United memiliki poin sama dan The Reds unggul selisih gol. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Setan Merah berpeluang menggeser Liverpool andai pada lawa melawan Burnley dini hari nanti bisa menang.
 
Cheltenham vs Manchester City
 
Bournemouth vs Crawley
 
Swansea vs Nottingham Forest
 
Manchester United vs Liverpool
 
Southampton/Shrewsbury vs Arsenal
 
Barnsley vs Norwich
 
Chorley vs Wolverhampton
 
Millwall vs Bristol City
 
Brighton vs Blackpool
 
Wycombe vs Tottenham
 
Fulham vs Burnley
 
Sheffield United vs Plymouth
 
Chelsea vs Luton
 
Stockport/West Ham vs Doncaster
 
Brentford vs Leicester
 
Everton vs Sheffield Wednesday

 
(ASM)


