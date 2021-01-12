Hasil Drawing Piala FA: MU Jumpa Liverpool

United lolos ke putaran keempat setelah mengalahkan Watford, 1-0. Sedangkan Liverpool, mereka menghancurkan Aston Villa dengan kedudukan 4-1. United dan Liverpool dijadwalkan bertemu antara 22-25 Januari.
Kedua tim juga sedang bersaing di papan atas klasemen Liga Primer Inggris. Liverpool dan United memiliki poin sama dan The Reds unggul selisih gol.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
Setan Merah berpeluang menggeser Liverpool andai pada lawa melawan Burnley dini hari nanti bisa menang.
Cheltenham vs Manchester City
Bournemouth vs Crawley
Swansea vs Nottingham Forest
Manchester United vs Liverpool
Southampton/Shrewsbury vs Arsenal
Barnsley vs Norwich
Chorley vs Wolverhampton
Millwall vs Bristol City
Brighton vs Blackpool
Wycombe vs Tottenham
Fulham vs Burnley
Sheffield United vs Plymouth
Chelsea vs Luton
Stockport/West Ham vs Doncaster
Brentford vs Leicester
Everton vs Sheffield Wednesday
(ASM)