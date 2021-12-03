Greysia/Apriyani dan Leani Ratri Oktila Raih Penghargaan BWF

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

: BWF mengumumkan daftar pemenang Player of The Year 2021. Ada Lima kategori yang diperebutkan, yaitu BWF Male Player, BWF Female Player, Pair of the Year, Most Improved Player of the Year, dan Eddy Choong Most Promising Player.Selain itu, BWF juga mengumumkan penghargaan Player of the Year untuk kategori para badminton. Ada tiga kategori yang diperebutkan, yaitu Male Para Badminton Player of the Year, Female Para Badminton Player of the Year, dan Para Badminton Pair of the Year.Tunggal putra Denmark, Viktor Axelsen, didapuk sebagai Male Player of the Year. Sedangkan tunggal putri Taiwan, Tai Tzu Ying, merebut Female Player of the Year.Sedangkan ganda putri Indonesia, Greysia Polii/Apriyani Rahayu, merebut Pair of the Year setelah memenangkan medali emas Olimpiade Tokyo, Indonesia Masters, Barcelona Spain Masters, dan Thailand Open.Sementara itu ganda putra Taiwan, Lee Yang/Wang Chi Lin, didapuk sebagai Most Improve Player of the Year. Lalu tunggal putra Thailand, Kunlavut Vitidsarn, meraih penghargaan Eddy Choon Most Promising Player.Beralih ke Para Badminton Player of the Year, tunggal putri Leani Ratri Oktila dari Indonesia meraih Female Player of the Year. Sedangkan Qu Zimo, tunggal putra para Tiongkok, meraih Male Player of the Year dan ganda campuran Prancis, Lucas Mazur/Faustine Noel, meraih Para Badminton Pair of the Year.Daftar lengkap pemenang Player of the Year BWF:1. Viktor Axelsen (Male Player of the Year)2. Tai Tzu Ying (Female Player of the Year)3. Greysia Polii/Apriyani Rahayu (Pair of the Year)4. Lee Yang/Wang Chi Lin (Most Improve Player of the Year)5. Kunlavut Vitidsarn (Eddy Chong Most Promising Player)6. Qu Zimo (Male Para Badminton Player of the Year)7. Leani Ratri Oktila (Female Para Badminton Player of the Year)8. Lucas Mazur/Faustine Noel (Para Badminton Player of the Year)