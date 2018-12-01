Metro TV Masuk Nominasi di Asian TV Awards 2018

: Telvisi berita pertama di Indonesia, Metro TV masuk nomisasi di ajang 23rd Asian TV Awards 2018. Metro TV masuk di tiga kategori.Metro TV bakal bersaing dengan stasiun televisi lain di kategori Best Documentary Program lewat Marka, dan kategori Best Talk Show lewat Kick Andy dan OPSI.Serta kategori Best Current Affairs Presenter. Pada kategori itu, dua presenter Metro TV masuk nominasi: Andini Effendi di QnA dan Aviani Malik di OPSI.Gala dinner dan seremonial akan diselenggarakan pada 14 Januari 2019 di Borneo Convention Centre, Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia.Berikut tiga nominasi yang diraih:Kategori Best Documentary Program- Marka (Metro TV - Indonesia)- An Honest Death: A Palliative Care Doctor's Final Days (NHK - Japan)- Follow-up on An Atomic Bomb Casualty Report "The Veiled Record of Yasuda Girls High School" (TV Asahi Channel 5 - Japan)- Netaji Bose & The Lost Treasure (History TV18 - India)- SBS Special-Move, Toes! (SBS - Korea)- Street New Yorkers (KBS1 - Korea)- Charles and His Island of Fantasy (WOWOW Prime - Japan)- Passage to Pusan (Arirang - Korea)- Special Operations India : Myanmar (History TV18 - India)Kategori Best Talk Show- Kick Andy (Metro TV - Indonesia)- OPSI - The Irony of Migrant (Metro TV - Indonesia)- Bollywood Roundtable: The Actresses (NoiDa, CNN News18 - India)- The Bottomline with Boy Abunda (ABS-CBN Corporation - Philippines)- Young and Restless Do Xmas (TVB, Jade - Hong Kong)- Under Newston's Apple Tree "The History Behind "Mori" Enhancements on The Faces of Japanese Women" (CBC Television - Japan)- Design HQ-Season2 (Noida India, Fox Life - India)Kategori Best Current Affairs Presenter- Andini Effendi in Q&A (Metro TV - Indonesia)- Aviani Malik in OPSI - Compilation (Metro TV - Indonesia)- Liu Xin in Liu Xin (China Global Television Network - China)- Eugenio Abunda in The Bottomline With Boy Abunda (ABS-CBN Channel 2 - Philippines)(REN)