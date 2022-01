Omicron Menggila di Tiongkok, Warga Karantina di Dalam Kotak Seperti Ternak

Millions of chinese people are living in covid quarantine camps now! 2022/1/9 pic.twitter.com/wO1cekQhps

guangdong province zhuhai city

Hundreds of people are escaping from zhongshan city tanzhou town to zhuhai city cos lockdown in china means you may starve to death.

From 9am tanzhou town will be in full lockdown.

2022/1/13 pic.twitter.com/Itcfi5f0Oj